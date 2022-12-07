The fat around the tummy is the easiest to accumulate and, unfortunately, the most difficult to lose. Diet, inactivity, environmental factors, genetics and other factors all contribute to its occurrence. However, the most common cause of belly fat is poor nutrition. While it's easy to attribute weight gain to one particular food category or nutrient such as sugar or carbohydrates, the truth is that the real culprit is the total number of calories consumed throughout the week. To lose weight, you must combine a healthy diet with regular exercise. "It requires a disciplined regimen that includes diet but, more importantly, a targeted exercise programme. There are no shortcuts, but it has been discovered that some common drinks may help with belly fat loss " says consultant nutritionist Rupali Dutta. Considering this, here we bring you 5 Vegetable juices that may help in burning belly fat. Take a look.

Weight Loss Diet: 5 Vegetable Juices That May Help In Burning Belly Fat:

1. Carrot Juice

The winter season is synonymous with carrots and gajar ka halwa. Did you know that the vegetable that is used to prepare your favourite winter treats may also help you lose weight? Carrots are brimming with nutrients and antioxidants that may help fill the daily nutrition requirement. This low-calorie root vegetable is high in fibre and aids digestion, all of which contribute to weight loss. Besides weight loss, it has several other benefits. Click here to know about the benefits of carrot juice.

2. Cabbage Juice

Many stomach issues, including bloating and indigestion, may be relieved by drinking cabbage juice. It also helps to clear your digestive tract and stimulates waste removal. This may promote weight loss. "During digestion, high-fibre vegetables absorb water in our bodies and form a gel-like mass. This makes you feel fuller for longer and prevents you from bingeing on other foods," explains Weight Management Expert, Gargi Sharma. Add a few drops of lemon juice or sprinkle some chaat masala on top to amp up the taste.

3. Beetroot Juice

You should make the most of this earthy vegetable this winter because it is a nutritional powerhouse. The vibrant red vegetable is incredibly low in calories and rich in essential antioxidants, minerals and fibre that may help lose weight. Other vegetables and fruits such as carrots and apples can also be blended into your juice. Click here for beetroot juice (chukandar juice).

4. Spinach Juice

Spinach is a leafy green vegetable that is high in nutrients. The winter season has arrived, so take advantage of it by bringing spinach (palak) to use and drinking it in juice form. Here is the recipe for spinach juice.

5. Bottle Gourd (Lauki) Juice

Bottle gourd juice is commonly used to aid weight loss. It is high in fibre, meaning it keeps you fuller for longer. Moreover, it is low in calories so you can add it to your daily diet without any guilt. For more benefits of bottle gourd juice, click here. Here's the recipe for lauki juice.





Now, that you know all of these vegetable juices for weight loss, try to incorporate them into your diet and let us know your experience in the comments below.



