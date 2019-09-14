Weight Loss: This Baked Pumpkin Meal Is Perfect For Those On A Diet

Highlights Pumpkin is a low-cal, low-fat food

It is loaded with fibre and is great for weight loss

Here is a recipe of baked pumpkin that is great for losing weight

You don't have to starve yourself to lose weight. You just have to switch to healthy living and healthy eating to achieve your desired fitness goals. Give up high-fat foods and embrace nutritious, low-cal foods that may speed up your weight loss journey. Pumpkin, also known as kaddu in Hindi, is one such food that is ideal for a dieter's diet. Commonly perceived as a vegetable, pumpkin is actually a squash fruit. It is normally used to make curries and dry sabzi in Indian as well as international cuisines. It is slightly sweet in flavour that makes it a great ingredient for deserts as well. It has a soft pulp surrounded by a thick rind, with tiny seeds enclosed in the middle.





Pumpkin For Weight Loss | Nutritional Information

Pumpkin is a low-calorie and a low-fat food. According to the nutritional data by United States Department Of Agriculture (USDA), 100-gm portion of pumpkin contains just 26 gms of calories.





Pumpkin is extremely rich in fibre, which breaks down food faster and eases the digestive process. It also keeps the stomach feeling satiated for a long time, which keeps a check on overeating and eating in between the meals.





Pumpkin abounds with potassium that helps in stabilising blood pressure and blood sugar levels in the body. That's why; pumpkin is considered a great food for diabetics and people dealing with hypertension.

Pumpkin can help lose weight





Baked Pumpkin

If you are on a weight loss diet, this dish is perfect for you. Pumpkin is baked along with the goodness of garlic, another food with astounding health benefits. The recipe uses red vinegar to add a sour flavour to the dish. Red wine again is a powerhouse of nutrients with vitamins, minerals, and some iron and potassium. Vinegar is considered great for heart health as it helps in lowering down of cholesterol. Also, instead of other oils with fatty acids, olive oil is used to add grease to the baked pumpkins. Addition of fresh thyme and green chillies levels up the flavour game of this delicious meal.





See the full recipe of Baked Pumpkins here and don't forget to try this recipe at home. Enjoy the yummy meal and look forward for faster weight loss.







