Weight Loss: This Lip-Smacking Lemon and Coriander Soup May Help You Lose Weight

Coriander is one of the most ancient herbs known to mankind.

As Indians, we are somewhat obsessed with lemons. No matter where we are, a typical Indian thali is always served with one freshly cut wedge of lemon. Ever wondered why? It is because lemon can spruce up the taste of just about anything. It is a good thing that the citrusy wonder is also so healthy. Lemon is possibly one of the healthiest citrus fruits we know. A storehouse of vitamin C, antioxidants and minerals, lemon can help boost immunity, fight free-radical damage, rejuvenate skin and even help with weight loss! Yes, you heard us. Lemon is a staple ingredient in all popular detox drinks. If you think about it, even a glass of nimbu paani qualifies as a detox drink. Keep the sugar away, and it actually serves as an amazing alternative to your high-calorie aerated beverages and sugary sodas.





Alongside lemon, there are plenty of kitchen herbs and ingredients that may help us with sustainable weight loss. Coriander or cilantro or our very own dhania is one such herb that may do wonders for your waistline. Like lemon, coriander toocomes into the picture much later. It is used as a final garnish on our gravies, stews and soups. Coriander is one of the most ancient herbs known to mankind. It is replete with many nutrients. It is said to be good for managing cholesterol levels. Coriander is also enriched with manganese, iron and magnesium. According to some experts, coriander leaves also help rev up metabolism naturally; a faster metabolism helps you lose weight faster. Coriander is also super low in calories, hence makes for a weight-loss-friendly ingredient.

Lemon and Coriander Soup For Weight Loss

Soups are said to be an incredible addition to a weight-loss diet. Soups help you retain the fibre of all the vegetables used. Fibres help induce a feeling of fullness; if you feel full, you are much less likely to binge into all things fried and fattening. The water content of soups is high, which helps fill you up without really adding too many calories to your diet. Moreover, soups give you ample room to experiment; you can throw in your favourite herbs and veggies and end up with something nice, comforting and nutritious. In this lemon and coriander soup, Chef Niru Gupta has combined the goodness of lemon, coriander, onions and black pepper. You can do away with the chilli sauce in the recipe. Store-bought sauce and condiments are often packed with hidden sugar. You can use a pinch of red chilli powder instead.





Follow this easy recipe and add this delicious soup to your weight loss diet.









