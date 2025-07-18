The first drop of rain does not just signal a shift in the weather - it also signals a shift in Indian kitchens. The usual dinner plans are put on pause. There is a craving for something a little crispier, a little oilier, and a lot more indulgent. Something hot that sizzles when it hits the pan. The best part? Every region, and honestly, every household, has its own version of the ideal rainy day dish. For some, it might be a steaming bowl of soupy Maggi. For others, it could be a treasured family recipe that comes out only when the skies open. So, what does India eat when it is raining? Let us find out.





Rainy Day Food From North India

Pakoras With Adrak Chai

In North India, the word baarish is rarely said without also mentioning pakoras and chai. From aloo and pyaaz to gobhi and palak, there is a pakora for every palate. The joy lies in the uneven shapes, the audible crunch, and the friendly bickering over who gets the last one. Served with a spicy green chutney or tangy imli version, this is the kind of snack that has zero leftovers.

Masala Bhutta On The Stove

The smell of bhutta roasting on coals has the power to halt conversations and traffic alike. Once the clouds roll in, corn on the cob becomes an instant favourite in many homes. Roast it over a gas stove or grill, rub it with lemon, salt, and chilli powder, and eat it while juggling the hot cob with your fingertips. This is monsoon theatre at its best.

Popular South Indian Snacks For Monsoon

Mysore Bonda And Filter Coffee

In Karnataka, Mysore bondas take centre stage when it begins to pour. Made from urad dal and green chillies, these deep-fried balls are crispy on the outside and soft on the inside. Dip them in coconut chutney for balance, and pair with a strong, frothy filter coffee to complete the picture.

Sundal

Sundal is not fried, but it is very much monsoon-approved in Tamil Nadu. Made with boiled chana or moong dal, it is tempered with mustard seeds, curry leaves and fresh coconut. It is warm, satisfying, and somehow makes you feel like you are eating healthy while snacking.

Mangalore Buns For Rainy Evenings

Despite the name, Mangalore buns are neither baked nor bread. They are deep-fried banana puris with a mildly sweet taste and a soft, fluffy interior. Served with coconut chutney or eaten plain, they are a popular rainy day treat for children and adults alike.

Rainy Day Recipes From West India

Kanda Bhaji

If it is raining in Mumbai, chances are someone is frying kanda bhaji. Thinly sliced onions are mixed with besan, chillies, coriander, and ajwain, then dropped into hot oil. The outcome is a golden, crunchy mess that pairs perfectly with green chutney and chai. Quick, spicy, and endlessly addictive.

Spicy Mirchi Bhaji

Gujarat's take on the bhaji features green chillies stuffed with masala, dipped in gram flour and fried till golden. These are not for the faint-hearted. Some serve them with sweet chutney, others with fiery garlic paste. Either way, they deliver a heat that is made for stormy evenings.

Rainy Day Comfort Food From East India

Khichdi With Aloo Bharta

When the rain pours in Bengal and Bihar, kitchens often turn to moong dal khichdi. Served hot with ghee and mashed aloo bharta made with mustard oil, this is comfort food in its purest form. Add fried papad or begun bhaja, and you have a monsoon meal that feels like a warm hug.

Odisha's Pakhala Bhaat

In humid Odisha, pakhala bhaat is a rainy day essential. Leftover rice is soaked in water and lightly fermented overnight. It is then eaten with badi chura, sautéed vegetables and raw onions. Cooling, probiotic, and extremely local – it is the kind of meal that may not look fancy but hits the spot when the weather gets heavy.





Maggi: India's Ultimate Monsoon Snack

Maggi deserves its own category. From Delhi to Dimapur, Maggi is the undisputed national rainy day snack. It is fast, filling, and endlessly customisable. Plain or loaded with vegetables, sticky or soupy – Maggi is that one thing every Indian household turns to when the sky turns grey. And in under ten minutes, you are full, happy, and staring out the window like you are in a film.