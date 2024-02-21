Methi (or fenugreek) has been a part of our diet for eons. We eat the seeds in form of spice and the leaves as saag. In fact, in India, you will find methi seeds and methi saag are added to various recipes, making them healthier and tastier. You read that right. Fenugreek contains good amount of fibre, vitamins, minerals and antioxidants that are known to aid your blood sugar levels, weight, heart health and skin and hair health. Let's agree, most of us know how beneficial methi seeds and saag are. But have you ever tried methi shoots? Yes, they are basically the methi sprout microgreens that look much like pea shoots, used as garnishing element for those fancy foods at the restaurants.

What Are Methi Shoots? What Is The Difference Between Methi Shoots And Methi Saag?

Methi saag is basically the leaves of the plant that we use widely in various recipes including chicken curry, paratha, thepla and more. On the other hand, methi shoots are the tender stem of the plant that usually grow after sprouting methi. Methi shoots have milder flavours, crunchier texture and usually enjoyed as salad or garninishing element in food.

Are Methi Shoots Or Methi Sprout Microgreens Good For Your Health?

Microgreens are basically young vegetable greens that are approximately 1-3 inches tall and have aromatic flavours, with concentrated nutrient content. According to a journal Frontiers in Nutrition, microgreens are rich in copper, iron, zinc, magnesium, potassium and antioxidants that benefit our health in various ways.

In fact, research in the Journal of Food Composition and Analysis, comparing microgreens to more mature greens, found that nutrient levels in microgreens can be up to nine times higher than those found in mature greens. Hence, health experts suggest including a generous amount of microgreens to your diet for overall nourishment. But always remember, moderation is the key.

Methi Shoots Use: How To Eat Methi Sprout Microgreens:

You can consume methi microgreens as salad or saute it a bit to enjoy in form of sabzi. In that case, you have to make sure you do not overcook the greens to keep the nutrient profile intact.

Methi Sprout Microgreens Recipe : Methi-Shakarkandi Fry:

This is one of our favourite ways to consume methi sprouts. All you need to do is, clean and cut the sweet potatoes into small pieces. Fry them will salt and pepper. Once done, lower the flame, add the cleanes microgreens and mix for half a minute.

Switch off the flame, squeeze some lemon juice, mix and serve hot. That's it. A healthy and tasty bowl of snack is ready in no time. Enjoy your meal!





