There's a nip in the air as you take in the views from one of Bengaluru's rooftop bars. Even as the mercury rises through summer and beyond in most Indian metros, it's still possible to chill outdoors in Bengaluru. Bang at The Ritz-Carlton Bangalore is one such hotspot that allows you to take advantage of Bengaluru's balmy weather as you sip on a craft cocktail. The city's well-heeled travellers and Gen Z audience are fueling a cocktail wave backed by new cocktail bars and rejigged cocktail menus at some of the city's established bars. Whether it's a classic Negroni at The Polo Club at The Oberoi, the Vesper Martini at Bar Spirit Forward, or a range of locally-inspired cocktails at Soka, there's never been a better time to hop bars in Bengaluru.





Here Are 6 Must-Visit Bars In Bengaluru:

1. Bang, The Ritz-Carlton Bangalore

Bang, The Ritz-Carlton Bangalore





There's probably no better spot for a sundowner in Bengaluru. Perched atop the 15th floor, Bang is in the heart of the Bengaluru CBD and offers sweeping views of the city. Bang is just back after a transformative revamp with a cocktail program curated by Nitin Goyal that blends both timeless classics and cocktails rooted in the city's heritage. We're partial to their infused gins and whisky cocktails. One of our favourites is Kappi, a whisky-based cocktail that captures the quintessential Bangalore filter coffee experience. Head there for Sunday Sundowners and watch the city skyline transform at dusk.

Where: The Ritz-Carlton Bangalore, Residency Road

2. Bar Spirit Forward

Bar Spirit Forward

The brainchild of seasoned bar professionals Arijit Bose and Pankaj Balachandran, Bar Spirit Forward remains one of Bengaluru's most popular new bars and has also won global accolades. Bar Spirit Forward is among many of India's newer stellar bars that have opted for a Japanese-style, omakase approach that allows guests to interact with mixologists. This 60-seater, cocktail-forward bar exudes a vibrant vibe and offers an array of craft cocktails. Bestsellers include the 3 Gin Vesper Martini and Southern Star, which seeks inspiration from the cocktail classic the Hotel Nacional. This one includes tequila with plum, guava, and pickled jalapeno.

Where: Hotel Southern Star, Lavelle Road





3. Copitas, Four Seasons Bengaluru

Copitas, Four Seasons Bengaluru

Copitas has been one of the key drivers of Bengaluru's cocktail culture this decade. Copitas borrows its name from the Spanish term for a slim-stemmed cocktail glass and sits on the 21st floor with 360-degree views. Yes, this one's a great spot for sundowners and is one of the city's most progressive cocktail bars. Copitas created a niche with its low-waste cocktails from its 'Greener Future' menu. We're also partial to the Asian small plates that complement the extensive cocktail menu.

Where: Four Seasons Bengaluru, Bellary Road





4. Monkey Bar

One of the first gastropubs in town, the first avatar of Monkey Bar was a popular cocktail destination through the 2010s with favourites like the Manga cocktail. Version 2.0 of Monkey Bar is an urban tropical landscape of sorts. Exposed brick walls, a pool table, and great music create a fun atmosphere. The cocktail menu draws heavily on indigenous ingredients and local flavours with a dash of theatrics.

Where: Museum Road, Shantala Nagar

5. Soka

Soka

Fronted by Bartender Avinash Kapoli and Chef Sombir Choudhary, Soka has redefined the city's bar scene with its cleverly imagined cocktail program. Located in one of the city's popular F&B hotspots, Soka's interiors are accentuated by art deco elements. Some of Soka's cocktails stay rooted in Bengaluru. Our favourites include Black Cadillac, crafted with Old Monk and clarified Coke that celebrates one of the city's OG nightspots from the 90s. Also, check out Made in Heaven with aged and coconut rums that incorporate ingredients like frozen strawberries and pineapple.

Where: 1st Main Road, Indira Nagar





6. The Polo Club, The Oberoi Bengaluru

The Polo Club, The Oberoi Bengaluru

The Polo Club remains one of our favourite spots in Bengaluru for classic cocktails. This versatile space combines indoor seating with an elegant verandah that is enveloped by the hotel's gardens. It swings from a laidback spot to a lively nightspot when their live band takes over. We like the intimate green booths in the indoor section, arguably the best spot in the house to sip on the best Negroni in town.

Where: The Oberoi Bengaluru, MG Road