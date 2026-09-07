No desi gathering feels complete without a bowl of halwa. From suji and gajar halwa to countless regional variations, India has no shortage of this beloved sweet. But in one South Indian city, halwa is more than just a festive treat. It is something travellers usually take home, a local dish that has been made for years, and a place that has become synonymous with the sweet itself.





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Tirunelveli Is Known As The 'Halwa City Of India'

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Tirunelveli, a city in Tamil Nadu, is widely known as the 'Halwa City of India.' It is basically because of its legendary Tirunelveli halwa. Soft, glossy and rich with ghee, this melt-in-the-mouth wheat halwa has become the city's most recognisable culinary symbol. In fact, Tirunelveli's municipal master plan lists halwa among its memorable local food specialities.





The way it is prepared is what sets it apart from all the other halwas out there. Unlike many halwas prepared with sooji or flour, Tirunelveli halwa begins with extracting a starch-rich milk from wheat. This is then slow-cooked with sugar and generous amounts of ghee. The lengthy cooking process gives the sweet its signature translucent look and distinctive stretchy texture.

How Did Tirunelveli Halwa Become Famous?

The exact origins of Tirunelveli halwa remain a matter of debate. One account in the Tirunelveli municipal master plan traces the tradition back to 1808, when a merchant is said to have started selling Rajasthani-style halwa near the city's bus stand. Over time, the sweet gained popularity across the region and came to be known as Tirunelveli halwa.





Other historical accounts suggest that the city's halwa trade took shape later in the 19th century. While the details differ, most agree on one thing: the sweet eventually became an integral part of Tirunelveli's food culture and identity.

The 'Dark Shop' That Helped Make Tirunelveli Halwa Famous

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One name that usually comes up in conversations about Tirunelveli halwa is Iruttu Kadai, which literally means 'dark shop'. Located near the historic Nellaiappar Temple, the shop earned a reputation for its exceptional halwa and unusually dim interior. According to local reports, the shop operated without electricity in its early years and relied on oil lamps, giving rise to the nickname that remains famous today.





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While Tirunelveli halwa is now sold by numerous shops across the city, Iruttu Kadai continues to be its most iconic name. For many visitors, leaving Tirunelveli without a box of halwa is almost unthinkable. Over the years, the sweet has become just as closely associated with the city as its temples, culture and heritage.