The magic of Indian cuisine lies in its spices, each offering a unique story, flavour, and depth to our meals. From fiery red chillies to aromatic cloves, spices have shaped not only our taste buds but also our culture and traditions. Among these, pepper holds a special place in our dishes. But did you know black and white pepper, even though originating from the same plant, are completely different from each other? So, if you are curious about the world of spices, this article would be useful for you. Let's find out how white pepper is different from black pepper, and how they can amp up your dishes in unique ways.





Here's How White Pepper And Black Pepper Are Different

White pepper and black pepper are different in several ways. Here's how you can set them apart.

Flavour

1. Black Pepper: Black pepper is typically bold and spicy, having a hotter taste with a crusty edge. Its strong taste makes it versatile for seasoning, whether it's sprinkled over sunny side eggs or mixed into hearty curries.





2. White Pepper: White pepper has a milder, earthier flavour than that of black pepper. It doesn't have a strong punch like black pepper, making it perfect for light dishes like creamy soups or white sauces.

Harvesting Process

Black Pepper: Black peppers are harvested as unripe green peppercorns, which get sun-dried causing their outer skin to turn black and wrinkle. This process intensifies its flavour and gives it a warm aroma.





White Pepper: White peppers, on the other hand, are fully ripe red peppercorns that are soaked in water to loosen their outer skin, which then gets removed. The remaining seed is then dried which gives it a smooth texture and subtle flavour.

Appearance

Black Pepper: These peppercorns have a dark, wrinkled exterior and can easily be spotted due to their bold look.





White Pepper: Unlike black pepper, white pepper has a smooth, pale surface that mixes perfectly into light-coloured dishes. This works particularly well if your dish focuses more on presentation.

Cooking Uses

Black Pepper: Since it has a strong taste, black pepper is perfect for bold and hearty dishes. Using this can enhance the flavour of your dishes. This is also one of the important spices used to make garam masala.





White Pepper: White pepper is generally used in light-coloured dishes when strong flavours aren't necessary. This is why it is preferred in clear soups and dumplings.

Nutritional Benefits

Black Pepper: Rich in antioxidants, black pepper can boost digestion and has anti-inflammatory properties. Its outer skin has additional fibre and nutrients.





White Pepper: White pepper shares most of the health benefits of black pepper but has fewer nutrients due to the removal of the outer layer.

Photo: iStock

Does White Pepper Have A Shorter Shelf Life Than Black Pepper?

Unfortunately, yes. White pepper tends to spoil quicker than black pepper mainly due to the removal of its outer skin. It is more likely to lose its aroma and flavour over time. To prolong its shelf life and quality, make sure to store white pepper in an airtight container, away from heat and moisture. The shelf life also depends on which form you are using the white pepper in. Whole white peppercorns can be stored for around three years, but powdered white pepper will lose its essence in just three months.





Black pepper, on the other hand, has a protective outer layer which maintains its freshness and strong aroma for a longer time.





So, now that you know the difference between white and black pepper, go on and try these spices in your dishes!