During winter, because of reduced metabolism, we tend to gain weight. With it comes a host of other health problems, like heart issues, mood swings, breathing disorientation, constipation etc. But there's one food, a superfood, that can help us beat most of these health problems. That is readily available during winters is an added benefit of this dry fruit. Instead of munching on fried and unhealthy snacks, nutritionists advise people to eat figs (anjeer) at night time or early morning to manage their health.





Anjeer, a member of the mulberry family, is packed with antioxidants, vitamins A, C, E and K. It is a great source of fibre, which keeps you full for a longer time and delays meal timings. This, in turn, helps reduce weight. It also has magnesium, calcium, potassium and copper, which boost metabolism. The sweet juicy flesh having crunchy seeds is a delight to chew. You can have it in many ways. Here are some of them.

To make anjeer milk, boil a glass of milk. Add in 3 dried figs and 2-3 saffron strands to accentuate the experience. During chilly winter nights, this drink gives the body much-needed nutrition and warmth.





It's a quick and easy recipe that you can make on your weekend and relish through the week. Add some nuts and dates and you can have a powerhouse of a sweet that is guilt-free.

This winter, give your taste buds a twist by adding anjeer and some saffron strands to the traditional Indian Kheer. You can have it hot or let the dish cold overnight and serve it chilled during the morning.

This recipe is filled with healthy ingredients like pista, kaju and anjeer. Add some beetroot juice and this sweet roll is the perfect sweet dish to savour after dinner. If you store it in an air-tight container, you can munch on it even for days.

A vegetarian kebab recipe, it will melt in your mouth before you can realise it. You can have it at dinner or as an evening snack for guests. It has spices, cottage cheese, hung curd, chillies and figs.