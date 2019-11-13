Winter Desserts: Pears Lying Around In The Kitchen? Use Them To Make These Sweet Treats

Pear can be easily fashioned into some sweet desserts.

Highlights Pear is a seasonal fruit that is available during winters in India.

Get the fruit of pear and make some delicious sweet treats.

Here are some easy recipes of pear-based desserts that you can try.

It is always better to have foods that are currently in season. Seasonal fruits taste better and are more potent during their thriving period. At present, as we inch closer towards cosy, wintery days, there's a whole new range of fruits awaiting us. Pear is one of the most common winter fruits that are thronging the markets in spades. Pear is a low-cal, high-fibre fruit, and is a great option for people looking to lose weight. It is juicy, flavourful and has a mild sweet taste that makes it a great eat. But, there are many people who don't like to eat raw fruits. For them, pear can be easily fashioned into some sweet desserts that are sure to please their taste buds.





Be it summers or winters, desserts are always welcome. Add some seasonal goodness; you get extra nutrition from your indulgent dish. Get the fruit of pear and make some delicious sweet treats enhanced with health-giving properties of the fruit.





Pear-Based Desserts You Can Make At Home:

Pear Sorbet

This sorbet will be refreshing addition to your winter desserts menu. The cool, icy sorbet is made by boiling pears in sugar syrup, to which, lemon juice, gin and mint are added later. This mixture is frozen to make a light, delightful sorbet.





Click Here For Full Recipe





(Also Read: These Pear-Based Drinks Will Help You Reach Your Fitness Goals)

Pear sorbet can be a great addition to winter dessert menu





Pear Ice And Crunch

This is another pear sorbet recipe but with a crunchy twist. Pear sorbet is made the same way as described above, and is served on top of a crunchy base made of nuts, cornflakes, sesame, and coconut.





Click Here For Full Recipe





Pears in Saffron and Rose Syrup

Pears are poached in hot syrup of water, sugar, lemon rind and cardamom. The fruit is decorated with almonds, saffron, mint leaves, silver leaf, and doused in the syrup again before serving.





Click Here For Full Recipe











Apple And Pear Cake

This fruity cake made with apple and pears is a must-try dessert this season. Serve it with thick cinnamon custard and make any occasion special for your family and friends with this drool-worthy treat.





Click Here For Full Recipe





(Also Read: Pears For Weight Loss - 4 Ways How the Delicious Fruit Could Aid Weight Loss)





This apple and pear cake can be easily made at home











Pears in Caramel Sauce

Pears poached in sugar syrup are placed on a sponge made of whipped eggs and cocoa. The dish is soused with caramel sauce and topped with some cream to make a beautiful dish that no one can resist.





Click Here For Full Recipe











These desserts made with the healthy fruit of pear, will light up your gloomy days and will make winters more enjoyable.













