Winter Diet: Brace Yourself For The Cold Days Ahead With This Healthy Cauliflower Soup

With the evenings getting colder than before, the winters are evidently setting in. It's time to plan how you are going to brave those impending chills that the winter season is about to bring. Winter wardrobe, of course, will keep you warm; but eating warm cosy meals is another way to keep your body warm from inside and wade through the freezing temperatures. With the mention of warm foods, soup is the first thing that clicks. Not only soups are healthy, they can also make for delicious meals, if made the right way with right ingredients. It's all about picking the foods that you'd like in their ‘soupy' form and clubbing them with foods and spices that will complement each other.





Everywhere you go, you are offered chicken or tomato soup or lemon coriander soup. Frankly, no matter how delicious they are, it gets boring to sip through the same soups all throughout the winters. Let's bring some variety to our soup menu and make this cauliflower soup, which will not disappoint your taste buds.





Cauliflower or phool gobhi belongs to the family of Brassicaceae, which includes other common vegetables like cabbage (patta gobhi), broccoli, Brussels sprouts, cabbage, kale and more. Cauliflower boasts of an exceptional nutritional profile. It is rich in dietary fibre, low in complex carbohydrates, and rich in antioxidants like vitamin C, vitamin K and heart-healthy omega-3 fatty acids. It has a creamy texture and that again is a good thing you get in this soup.

How To Make Cauliflower Soup At Home:

Ingredients –





1 cauliflower head





1 carrot





1 medium onion, chopped





2-3 garlic bulbs, grated





1 cup chicken or vegetable stock





1 tablespoon of oil of your choice





A bunch of coriander leaves





Black pepper and salt to taste





Half cup milk











Method –





1. In a pan, add oil and saute onions. When onions turn light pink, add garlic and saute both till they turn brown.





2. Add cauliflower, carrots, salt and pepper and saute till they are cooked. Add vegetable/chicken stock and simmer for 5 minutes.





3. Add milk and bring it to boil once. Turn off the stove. Sprinkle the coriander leaves and serve hot.





This bowl of cauliflower soup is going to be an ideal companion for those cosy nights when you are tucked in your blanket. Do let us know how you liked the recipe in the comments section below.



















