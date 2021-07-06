World Chocolate Day 2021: Every time we stand in a bakery and see tons of options and flavours to choose from, we might get confused about what we want to eat. And that is the time when a majority of us decide to go with the chocolate flavours. Over time, we have become so comfortable with different kinds of chocolates that it has become our go-to option. After all, who does not love a delectable sweet chocolate dessert? Plus, the health benefits of dark chocolates are aplenty! You would be surprised to know that the right kind of chocolate can have many benefits that we haven't heard of. They are known to be a good source of anti-oxidants; it may improve your blood flow, reduces the risk of stroke and is rich in various nutrients. But always make sure that you eat the required quantity because anything eaten in large quantities could harm the body.





(Also Read: World Chocolate Day: Know the Difference Between White and Brown Chocolate)





With these health benefits of chocolate, we bring you some easy no-bake chocolate recipes on World Chocolate Day 2021 to make at home and enjoy with your family.





World Chocolate Day 2021: Here Are The Recipes Of No-Bake Chocolate Desserts:





1. No-Bake Cookies

These cookies are made with the goodness of oats, cocoa and peanut butter which are known to be rich in nutrients. They are easy to make, and all you need to do is form a dough and chill it to enjoy the cookies. For the recipe, click here.

They are easy to make





2. Chocolate Cream Pudding





This pudding tastes heavenly and will be a perfect dessert to end your meal with. The creamy, chocolate deliciousness of this pudding will be a hit among your family, and you can make this bakery-style pudding in no time. Click here for the full recipe.

This pudding tastes heavenly





3. Chocolate Cheesecake





In the last few years, cheesecake has become popular. Mixed with the goodness of cream cheese and chocolate, this dessert will melt in the first bite. Make this cheesecake and simply refrigerate it. You can top it with chocolate chips or any fruit as well! See the recipe here.

Chocolate cheesecake is a popular choice to have.

(Also Read: World Chocolate Day 2021: Jumpstart Chocolate Day Celebrations With This 5-Min Easy Dessert)





4. Eggless Chocolate Tart





A chocolate tart is an all-time favourite chocolate treat. A crusty tart prepared with crushed biscuits and topped with silky chocolate ganache is one of the most tempting sweets. For the recipe of chocolate, tart click here.

A chocolate tart is an all-time favourite chocolate treat

5. Dark chocolate mousse





Thanks to the goodness of dark chocolate and hung yoghurt, you can devour this recipe without guilt. And with the bitterness of dark chocolate gives a little kick to the dish. Check the recipe here.

Have this recipe without guilt

Make these desserts on world chocolate day and enjoy with your family. Let us know in the comments below how you liked them.





Happy World Chocolate Day 2021, everyone!



