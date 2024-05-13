Every year on May 13th, World Cocktail Day is celebrated. The history of this special day dates back to 1806 when the first definition of a cocktail was published. We know you love variety, and nothing can match the satisfaction of a chilled glass of a refreshing drink. To enhance your celebration, we've curated an amazing list of cocktail recipes that can be prepared in just 5 minutes. So, without further ado, let's dive deep into the most tantalising cocktail recipes!

Here Are 5 Delicious Cocktail Recipes You Must Try:

1. Hibiscus Meet

If you're a whiskey enthusiast, you absolutely must try this delightful cocktail. It's crafted with hibiscus and rosehip syrup, dashes of orange bitters, and whiskey. The best part? It can be prepared in under five minutes. Take a look at the recipe here.

2. Zesty Caramel

In just four minutes, you can serve your friends this lip-smacking cocktail. It's made with the perfect blend of vodka and caramel syrup. To be honest, it's the perfect drink to enjoy on your weekend. Your recipe is here.

3. Roasted Toasted Manhattan

This delightful drink offers a perfect balance of caramel sweetness and coffee bitterness. It's crafted with whiskey, beer, caramel cordial, and black espresso. The drink is nothing short of a treat for those who appreciate a unique and flavourful cocktail. Check out the recipe here.

4. American Pie

Just as the name suggests, this cocktail offers a rich and full-bodied taste profile. Combining sweet tartness with hints of oaky vanillin flavours, it leaves a long and satisfying finish. What are you waiting for? Here is your quick recipe.

5. Coconut Highball

Enjoy the premium flavours of whiskey fused with coconut syrup and lemon juice in a highball glass. Serve it with plenty of ice cubes, and don't forget the garnish of mint sprigs and a lime wheel. Take a look at the recipe here.