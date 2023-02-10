Pulses have been a part of our everyday diet since time immemorial. They are classic, universal and define comfort for all. Also known are legumes, pulses are edible plant seeds that can be cooked in more than one way. From Mediterranean hummus to Mexican-style red beans, you will find pulses featuring as a staple in every cuisine across the globe. In India, we associate pulses with dal. A bowl of dal, with rice or roti, makes for a wholesome meal. Besides being fulfilling, dal has enough health-benefitting properties too. Pulses are nutritious and enrich you with fibre, protein, vitamins, minerals and antioxidants. Hence, it won't be an exaggeration to say that pulses have gained popularity of being a potent superfood.





Recognising the significance of pulses, the United Nations General Assembly dedicated February 10 as World Pulses Day. Every year, we mark this day to glorify the role legumes play in our daily diet.

World Pulses Day: History And Origin:

On December 20, 2013, the United Nations General Assembly adopted a resolution, proclaiming 2016 as the International Year of Pulses. The celebration was led by the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) of the United Nations. It aimed at "increasing public awareness on the nutritional and environmental benefits of pulses as part of sustainable food production," reads a statement by the UN. Building on the success of the International Year of Pulses, the General Assembly, later in 2019 proclaimed February 10 as World Pulses Day. 'World Pulses Day' comes under the 'Zero Hunger by 2030' goal of the United Nations.

Also Read: How To Store Pulses: 5 Easy Tips To Keep The Bugs Away

Photo Credit: iStock

5 Health Benefits Of Pulses:

1. Wholesome nutrition:

As mentioned earlier, pulses are superfoods, loaded with protein, fibre, healthy fats, antioxidants and various essential vitamins and minerals. Adding a handful of dal, rajma or chana to your everyday diet not only makes for a complete meal but will also help create a nutritional balance in your body.

2. Promote Weight Loss:

Ask any nutritionist, dal is the first thing they would recommend adding to your weight loss diet. Wonder why? It is because of its high protein and fibre content. While fibre helps promote digestion, protein will keep you full for a long, further promoting weight loss.

3. Balance Hemoglobin Level:

Dal is a rich source of iron and amino acids, which helps keep up a healthy balance of hemoglobin in your body. This may further prevent issues like iron deficiency and anemia.

4. Manages Diabetes:

Most varieties of pulses are high in protein and have a low glycemic index, making the food ingredient ideal for people suffering from diabetes. The fibre in pulses further slows down the breakdown of carbohydrates into glucose in the blood, preventing a sudden spike in blood sugar levels.

5. Improve Skin And Hair:

Pulses are a good source of antioxidants that help flush out toxins and promote blood and oxygen circulation in the body. This further helps promote hair growth and manage healthy and nourished skin.





Now that you are well aware of the benefits of pulses, how about looking into some interesting recipes that will take you beyond the good old dal?! Read on.

Here're 5 Interesting Recipes You Can Create With Pulses:

Dal Paratha:

Paratha for breakfast is a match made in heaven. Don't you agree? Here, we added a delicious dal filling in the classic paratha for added flavours. Just add a dollop of butter on the top, pair it with chutney or dahi and indulge. Click here for the recipe.

Oats-Dal Kebab:

We just made kebabs super healthy for you! We got you a kebab recipe that includes the goodness of moong dal and rolled oats. Here, the two ingredients, along with some spices, are mixed together and shallow fried to perfection. Click here for the recipe.

Rajma Pulao:

For the ones who love rajma pulao, here's a recipe to try. We mixed rajma and rice and created a delicious pulao that is healthy, aromatic and loaded with flavours. You can pair it with salad and raita and indulge. Click here for the recipe.

Boiled Chana Toast:

An ideal breakfast dish, boiled chana toast loads you up with enough nutrients. Here, we boil chickpeas and mix them with onion, tomato, chillies et al and spread it on butter-toasted bread for a delicious meal. Click here for the recipe.

Kale Chane Ghugni:

A Bihari-style delicacy, ghugni is prepared using kale chane and has no onion or garlic in it. It is high in protein and makes for a delicious and wholesome snack any time of the day. You can have it as is or pair it with any bread of your choice. Click here for the recipe.





Which one of the above recipes would you want to try first? Share it with us in the comments below.





Happy World Pulses Day 2023, everyone!