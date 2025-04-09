As we approach summer, everyone is looking for ways to deal with the scorching and sweltering hot weather. If you are one of them, we have the perfect drink for all your summer issues. Yoga teacher Snigdha Bharadwaj shares a special infused water recipe that will keep you hydrated through the hot season and also aids in issues like inflammation, immunity and more. In a video shared on Instagram, Snigdha shared the benefits of adding khus or vetiver roots and gond katira, also known as tragacanth gum, to your water. Just add these two ingredients to 1 litre of water and drink this beverage throughout the day, anytime you feel thirsty. No need to start from scratch every time, just keep refilling your container with water. Make a fresh batch the next day.





Gond katira offers many health benefits.

Photo Credit: Canva



Things to consider:

1. Always clean the vetiver roots before mixing them with the water.

2. Don't use copper or plastic containers for storing your water.





Benefits of vetiver roots-tragacanth infused water:

1. It naturally cools down your body and gets rid of the excess body heat.

2. Aids in relieving acidity

3. Helps with digestive issues and bloating

4. Relaxes the mind and helps you unwind after a stressful day.

5. Cures painful urination and helps in blood purification.





It is necessary for you to stay adequately hydrated through the summer months. Water helps regulate body temperature. It maintains a stable internal temperature through sweating and respiration, preventing overheating, heat exhaustion, and heatstroke. Additionally, water maintains electrolyte balance in your body, which is lost through sweat. Drinking an adequate amount of water results in improved cardiovascular health, physical performance and digestion. Here are some summer coolers you can try.