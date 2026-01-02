As the New Year begins, many of us feel motivated to reset and embrace healthier habits. According to nutritionists, good health in 2026 isn't about fad diets or extreme restrictions, but about simple, sustainable food choices practised consistently. These small, everyday habits can make a big difference to your energy levels, gut health, immunity, and even mental well-being. For a happy and healthy 2026, nutritionists have shared 10 food habits and tips with NDTV Food. Follow them for the next 12 months and transform into your healthiest self.

Here Are 10 Healthy Food Habits To Stick To In 2026:

Shweta Shah, Celebrity Ayurvedic Nutritionist, Founder of Eatfit24/7, shares the following healthy habits that will make a big difference in your overall health and well-being:

1. Start Your Day With Hydration + Digestive Boosters

Begin every morning with a glass of warm water with fennel seeds and raisins or lemon water. This simple habit kick-starts digestion, hydrates your system, and gently awakens your metabolism.

2. Support Gut Health With Whole Foods And Natural Remedies

Prioritise gut health by choosing whole, lightly cooked vegetables, fermented foods like buttermilk, and natural herbs (jeera, turmeric, coriander). Good digestion is the foundation of immunity and energy.





3. Reduce Dependence On Sugar And Processed Foods

Minimise refined sugar and artificial foods. Instead, satisfy sweet cravings with natural alternatives like fresh fruit, chia seeds or a satisfying Ayurvedic snack. This stabilises blood sugar and prevents energy crashes.

4. Eat Mindfully And Use Traditional Healing Foods

Practise mindful eating: sit down, chew slowly and enjoy meals without distraction. Incorporate time-tested staples like turmeric milk, digestive teas with cumin/cardamom/fennel, and seasonal produce. These ancient foods heal, nourish and balance bodily systems all year long.





Prachi Mandholia, Mumbai-based Clinical Nutritionist, shares the following habits that are simple and nourishing:

5. Eat More Home-Cooked Meals

Home food allows better control over oil, salt, and ingredients. Aim for at least 80 per cent home-cooked meals weekly.

6. Practise Portion Control

Serve two tablespoons less food on your plate than what you eat regularly, especially if you are prone to overeating. Eat slowly until 80 per cent full.





7. Be Consistent, Not Perfect

Healthy eating is about progress, not perfection. Enjoy festive foods mindfully and return to routine with your next meal.

Dr Nicheta Bhatia, PhD Nutritionist and Guest Lecturer, University of Delhi, revealed secret tips for good health in 2026 that work like magic:

8. Let Fruits And Vegetables Work For You

Consuming different coloured fruits and vegetables provides antioxidants that boost immunity and prevent conditions like high blood pressure, anxiety, and excessive thoughts.

9. Include Seasonal And Locally Available Foods

Seasonal fruits are fresh, nutritious, and support sustainable eating habits. They also promise maximum nutrient availability.

10. Stop Intermittent Fasting

Such food habits damage metabolism, induce high blood sugar levels, reduce calcium concentration in the blood, and lower bone density.





2026 is the year of simple, sustainable nutrition. When healthy habits become part of everyday life, they no longer feel like effort; they become a lifestyle. Happy New Year 2026!