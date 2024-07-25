Monsoon season is here, and with it comes the joy of pitter-patter rain and cosy vibes. But let's be real, the humidity can be a total gut punch. Bloating? It's like your stomach is hosting a party you weren't invited to. Don't worry, we've got your back (and belly). Check out these foods and tips to follow to keep bloating at bay and enjoy your monsoon without the monsoon mayhem.





What's Causing The Bloating?

Monsoon weather is a total mood killer when your stomach feels like a balloon. Between the humidity making you sluggish and those irresistible monsoon munchies, it's a recipe for disaster. And let's face it, nobody wants to feel like a pufferfish. But fear not! We've got your bloat-busting game plan.

Here Are 10 Foods Your Belly To Keep Bloating At Bay:

1. Ginger

This spicy root is like a superhero for your gut. Sip on ginger tea or add it to your food for a bloat-busting boost.

2. Fennel Seeds

These tiny seeds pack a powerful punch. Chew on them after meals or make some fennel tea to say goodbye to that gassy feeling.

3. Peppermint

This fresh herb is like a cool breeze for your tummy. Enjoy it as tea to calm things down and banish the bloat.

4. Yogurt

Your gut's BFF. It's loaded with good bacteria that help keep things regular and bloat-free. Choose plain yogurt for the best results.

5. Cucumbers

These hydrating heroes flush out excess water and help you de-puff. Snack on 'em, slice 'em in salads - whatever floats your boat.

6. Papaya:

This tropical fruit is a digestion dream. It helps break down food and say bye-bye to bloating.





7. Bananas

Potassium powerhouses that balance out sodium and reduce water retention. Perfect for a bloat-free breakfast or snack.

8. Watermelon

Juicy, refreshing, and bloat-busting. It's like nature's own detox drink.

9. Lemon Water

Kickstart your day with warm lemon water to rev up your digestion and say adios to bloat.

10. Asafoetida (Hing)

This Indian spice is a bloat-fighting champ. Add a pinch to your cooking to ease gas and bloating.

7 Tips to Avoid the Bloat Boogie

1. Hydrate, hydrate, hydrate: Water is your bloat-busting bestie. Drink up!





2. Small and frequent: Eat smaller meals more often instead of stuffing yourself.





3. Skip the fizz: Carbonated drinks are a bloat-fest waiting to happen.





4. Cut the salt: Too much salt equals water retention and bloating.





5. Chew it up: Proper chewing helps your digestion and prevents bloating.





6. Move that body: Exercise gets your digestion moving and helps reduce bloat.





7. Dairy dilemma: If you're lactose intolerant, dairy can be a bloat bomb. Opt for dairy-free alternatives.





So there you have it - your guide to conquering monsoon bloat. By making smart food choices and following these tips, you can enjoy the rainy season without feeling like a pufferfish. Your stomach will thank you!





Disclaimer: The opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author. NDTV is not responsible for the accuracy, completeness, suitability, or validity of any information in this article. All information is provided on an as-is basis. The information, facts or opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of NDTV and NDTV does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.