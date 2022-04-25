There's something so delicious and comforting about desserts that no other food can match. Right after we finish our meal, many of us feel a sudden urge to gorge on sweet treats. Sometimes, we are already stocked up with desserts and sweets at home, while other times we forget. Preparing desserts like rasgulla, gulab jamun, chocolate truffle and more is a super time consuming and tedious process. So, what should we do now? We have got you covered. For these situations, we have shortlisted 5 quick dessert recipes made with dates (khajoor) that you can rustle up in a matter of minutes. The best part about these recipes is they are super healthy and take around 30 mins to get ready.





For the people who are strict with their diets can always help their sweet tooth by picking out desserts from this list. Let's get started.

Here's A List Of 5 Guilt Free Desserts Made With Dates You Must Try:

Our Recommendations:

1. Eggless Date Cake

Let's start with our favourite recipe. Rich in iron and fibre, dates make for a healthy addition to our daily diet. This delicious, quick and easy dates cake is completely eggless and can be binged on, endlessly without any guilt! Wondering how? Click here.

2. Dates Barfi

No matter whatever season it is, this barfi recipe is a must-try! It is quick, easy and absolutely delicious! So, next time when you have impromptu guest gatherings, impress your guest with this recipe because it only takes 15 minutes to get ready. Find the recipe here.

3. Dates and Figs Fudge

Looking for some sweet indulgence and that too without investing much time in the kitchen? Here we have found one recipe for you all. We are sure you would love this sinful recipe made with dates, figs and peanut butter. Click here for the recipe.

Other Recipes You Must Try:

4. Date Pancakes

For all the pancake lovers, this recipe is worth trying. It is made with egg, dates and other easily accessible ingredients from your own kitchen pantry. Click here for the recipe.

5. Dates Kheer

This kheer recipe is made with dates and walnuts wherein dates impart natural sweetness to the kheer and nuts add a nice crunch. It is perfect to curb your sweet tooth cravings. Click here for the recipe.





Try these sweet treats at home and let us know which one turned out to be a hit amongst all. For more such recipe articles, click here.



