If there's one ingredient in our pantry, sitting there on the shelves waiting to be noticed, it's oats. They are simple, not at all flashy, and definitely don't promise overnight results, but still, they are recommended all over the world by experts to help manage our daily dietary habits. Oats are more than just a basic breakfast food, they are your stomach's best friend. While fitness enthusiasts have long enjoyed the multiple benefits of oats, everyday eaters are now realising how versatile and satisfying oats can be. But what makes them so special that you should eat them daily? Let's find out.





Here Are 5 Things That Happen To Your Body When You Eat Oats Every Day

1. It Makes Your Digestion Better

One of the first things you'll notice after adding oats to your daily routine is how smooth and light your stomach feels. As per a 2020 research paper published in Oxford Academic, oats are loaded with soluble fibre that gently cleans your digestive tract. It can ease constipation, reduce bloating, and make your gut feel more settled overall. This is because oats can absorb water and form a gel-like texture, which helps move stool easily.

2. You Stay Full For Longer

Say goodbye to those mid-morning snacks. When you eat oats for breakfast, it'll keep you full for hours since it takes longer to digest. As per a 2021 review published in Foods, the slow-release carbs in the oats can help curb sudden hunger pangs. If you usually feel starved by 11 am, a bowl of oats can be your saviour, literally. Just add fruits, nuts or seeds to make it tastier and more filling. This will help you lose weight naturally.

3. Your Belly Fat May Start To Reduce

We all can agree that belly fat is the hardest to lose. While there's no magic formula to it, oats can actually help support your weight goals in a subtle yet steady way. They are low in calories, high in fibre, and keep you full for hours, which means fewer cravings and better calorie control. The beta-glucan in oats can help with the feeling of fullness. Once you keep your blood sugar steady, it may also reduce fat storage around the waist.

4. You'll Have Better Skin

A bowl of oats in the morning can be hydrating, anti-inflammatory, and great for your gut health, which is amazing for your skin. Eating oats every day can help reduce redness, dryness, or unexpected breakouts. Since your gut and skin are so connected, eating oats can help you get naturally glowing skin, because your body removes the toxins from inside. Plus, oats are super soothing, which is why they are even used in face masks and bath soaks.

5. Your Energy Levels Will Be Balanced

Thanks to its fibre content, oats might help keep post-lunch sluggishness at bay. Instead of spiking your sugar levels like white bread or processed cereals, oats give you a slow release of energy. This leads to fewer blood sugar crashes, less irritability, and better focus throughout the day. So, having a bowl of oats for lunch can make all the difference in your work schedule.

How To Add Oats To Your Diet

You can add oats to your diet in many interesting ways rather than just sticking to good old oatmeal. Here are some quick ways:

1. Masala Oats:

If you are bored with your breakfast options, add masala oats to your diet. They are spicy, desi and perfect for lunch. All you have to do is saute some onions, tomatoes, and green chillies. Then add oats, water and your favourite spices. It is comforting, quick and super delicious.

2. Oats Chilla

Your everyday chilla but with a twist, oats chilla is packed with fibre. Just grind oats into flour, and mix it with veggies, curd, and a few spices. Cook it on a hot tawa, flip to brown it up on both sides and enjoy with green chutney or curd!

3. Overnight Oats

No time to cook? No problem! Just soak oats in milk or curd overnight, add some fruits and drizzle some honey over it the next morning. They are creamy, versatile, and the best go-to breakfast for busy people who don't have time to cook.

4. Oats Smoothie

Add oats to your smoothie to make it thicker and way more filling. Blend them with banana, milk, cinnamon, and peanut butter for a delicious taste. It's perfect as a post-workout meal or on-the-go snack!

5. Oats Cutlets

Beat your 4 pm cravings with these delicious oats cutlets. They are crunchy from the outside, soft inside, and can be baked or shallow-fried. All you have to do is mix mashed veggies with soaked oats and your favourite spices, shape them into patties, and cook. Serve hot with mint chutney and ketchup!





So, add oats to your diet in these simple ways and keep your gut and body healthy!