In Ayurveda, your digestive fire, also known as Agni, is considered what makes up for good health. Think of it as that inner flame that fuels your body's ability to digest food, absorb nutrients, and flush out toxins. When your Agni is at its peak, you feel lighter, more energetic, and way less gassy. But when it's weak? It usually leads to bloating, sluggishness and a very uncomfortable feeling. Now you know why digestive fire is kind of a big deal. And the best part is that you don't need to do anything over the top to tackle it. There are certain home remedies to manage your low digestive fire effectively! Let's find out how.





What Disturbs Our Digestive Fire?

If you have a pretty flat stomach in the morning but by the evening, it bulges like a balloon. As per Ayurveda, this is because of the increase in Vata Dosha in the body. This is usually because of low digestive fire. When you have a low digestive fire, you may experience excessive farting, slow digestion, frequent cold and coughs, sluggish bowels, and a feeling of heaviness.

Here Are 5 Quick Remedies To Improve Your Digestive Fire

As per dietician Manpreet Kalra, follow these 5 quick remedies to tackle your digestive fire and keep digestive troubles at bay.

1. Do Malasana Pranayam

As per the expert, you should start your day by doing Malasana Pranayama. It helps stimulate digestion and improves oxygen flow to the gut. This helps keep your digestive fire up and running and reduces the chances of developing digestive issues.

2. Have Ginger Tea Before Meals

Ginger tea is an anti-inflammatory tea that can do wonders for your body. As per the expert, drinking ginger tea before meals helps in gastric juice production which can help break down the food by improving Vata. This means better nutrient absorption and fewer tummy-related problems.

3. Eat More Between 12:00 – 2:00 PM

Try to have the biggest meal of your day between 12:00 to 2:00 pm. This is because the digestive fire is the highest during this time. When you eat at this time, there is proper nutrient and food absorption. So, try to eat a well-balanced meal to nourish your body during these hours.

4. Drink Peppermint Tea After Meals

After your regular meals, drink peppermint tea for your digestive health. According to the expert, peppermint tea soothes the digestive tract after eating. This in turn helps you prevent bloating, gas and other digestive issues. Supporting your digestion will keep your well-being at par!

5. Enjoy Your Meals

Instead of rushing into food, it is important to enjoy your meals. Eat slowly and chew your food properly. As per the expert, this allows your saliva to break down food making it easier for your stomach to process!

6 Foods That Are Great For Your Gut Health

Maintaining the well-being of your digestive health is very important. Add these foods to your diet for overall well-being.

1. Yoghurt

Packed with probiotics, yoghurt helps restore the natural balance of gut bacteria. It's also gentle on the stomach and easy to digest.

2. Fermented Foods

Foods like kimchi or kanji are natural sources of good bacteria. They promote a healthy gut environment and improve digestion over time.

3. Ginger

Ginger has anti-inflammatory properties and produces saliva, bile, and gastric enzymes. These are great for boosting digestion.

4. Bananas

High in fibre and easy on the gut, bananas help regulate bowel movements and support the growth of good bacteria.

5. Fennel Seeds

Chewing saunf or fennel seeds after your meals can help reduce bloating, gas, and indigestion. They can also help soothe the digestive tract.

6. Oats

Oats are full of soluble fibre, which helps feed the good bacteria in your gut and improves bowel regularity.





