Bael Sharbat Benefits: Summer is upon us, and all we can think of is cool and hydrating foods. While there are plenty of options to choose from, nothing beats the satisfaction of sipping a refreshing sharbat. This desi-style summer cooler comes in endless different flavours and never disappoints the taste buds. Plus, it's easy to make and also quite healthy. This summer, how about taking a break from the ordinary sharbats and trying something different instead? Introducing Bael Sharbat - a tasty and healthy sharbat recipe that will make your summer a lot better. Check out its benefits below:

Here Are 5 Benefits Of Drinking Bael Sharbat During Summer:

1. Keeps You Hydrated

Dehydration is a common problem during hot summer months. To stay well-hydrated, you can rely on a glass of refreshing bael sharbat. What makes it so great? According to nutritionist Lovneet Batra, bael is a water-rich food, making it ideal for summertime hydration.

2. Boosts Energy Levels

The scorching summer heat can easily leave you feeling drained and low on energy. But if you drink bael sharbat, you'll feel refreshed and energised. This is because bael is rich in essential nutrients like calcium, vitamin C and iron. So, if you're feeling low, go ahead and make a glass for yourself now!

3. Promotes Digestive Health

Did you know bael sharbat is also great for your digestive health? According to the National Institutes of Health (NIH), bael has a high fibre content and the potential to regulate bowel movements. Sipping it on a regular basis can help keep issues like bloating, gas and constipation at bay.

4. Helps Detoxify The Body

Another study by NIH states that bael is rich in antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties. This makes bael sharbat great for detoxifying the body and eliminating harmful toxins. Once you start drinking it regularly, you'll notice that your frequency of falling sick has reduced.

5. Cools The Body From Within

During summer, we all wish to get respite from the heat and cool ourselves from within. A glass of bael sharbat can help you achieve this effortlessly. As mentioned above, bael is a water-rich food and has naturally cooling properties. Drinking it will also reduce the risk of heatstroke.

Photo Credit: iStock

How To Make Bael Sharbat At Home | Bael Sharbat Recipe

Making bael sharbat at home is pretty simple and straightforward. Follow these steps:

Start by washing the bael fruit thoroughly with water.

Break open the bael and scrape out the pulp with the help of a knife in a vessel.

Add some water and let it rest for some time. After a while, mash the pulp while it's still in the water.

Squeeze the juice from it and strain it with the help of a strainer.

Now, add sugar and give it a good mix. Then, add a squeeze of fresh lemon juice.

Finally, add ice cubes and transfer to glasses. Serve chilled and enjoy!

Bael sharbat can make for a wonderful addition to your summer diet. For more delicious sharbat recipes, click here.