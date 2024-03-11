If you are a chocolate fan, then you may also love brownies. Brownies generally have a denser texture than cakes and are more fudgy and chewy. It can be very difficult for any other dessert to beat the classic 'warm brownie with vanilla ice cream' combo. The only downside, our beloved brownies may not be healthy. While it is ok to snack occasionally and manage portion control, you can also make your brownies healthier while retaining the delicious taste. By making some mindful, healthier swaps in the recipes of your favourite foods, you can continue enjoying them without those excessive calories or unhealthy ingredients. One such fun and healthier experiment is the Buckwheat Brownies, which are made using fibre-rich buckwheat flour instead of refined all-purpose flour. Read on to learn all about buckwheat flour and the healthier brownies.

Health Benefits Of Buckwheat Flour

Buckwheat flour, also called 'kuttu ka atta', has multiple health benefits. According to Medical News Today, buckwheat is a good source of protein, fibre, and energy. It also contains vitamin K and vitamin B-6. Buckwheat does not contain gluten, a protein found in the wheat plant. This plant-based flour can be used to make a variety of sweet and savoury dishes.

Do Buckwheat Brownies Taste Different?

If you are a fan of buckwheat, then you will love these brownies. Buckwheat flour adds a delicious nutty flavour to the recipe. You will also get that amazing fudgy texture. If you have not tried buckwheat before, it may take a while to adapt to the flavours. However, they almost taste the same as the all-purpose flour brownies.

How To Make Buckwheat Brownies | Gluten-Free Buckwheat Brownies Recipe

Begin by melting the chocolate and butter over a double boiler. Take a large mixing bowl and add the eggs. Whisk the eggs and add brown sugar and vanilla. Take a small bowl and mix buckwheat flour, almond flour, and baking soda. Once the chocolate and butter are melted, take it off the double boiler and let it cool slightly. Now add the melted chocolate butter mix to the egg mix while whisking continuously. Next, add the buckwheat flour mixture to the egg and chocolate mixture and fold the batter. Make sure it is mixed properly and gently. Pour the batter into a buttered 9x15-inch baking dish and bake in the oven for 30 minutes. Once the brownies are ready, let them cool for some time. Enjoy! Here is the full step-by-step recipe.

Try Buckwheat Brownies at home and share in the comments if you find them better than regular brownies.