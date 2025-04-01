Summer is all about mangoes, ice creams, and refreshing drinks. However, it is also the season when acidity can worsen. The unbearable heat, multiple cups of chai, and tempting spicy snacks can leave you with a burning sensation in your chest. If this sounds familiar, you are not alone. Acidity tends to worsen in hot weather as dehydration, irregular eating habits, and heavy meals take a toll on digestion. While an antacid may offer quick relief, it is not a long-term solution. To manage acidity effectively, a few smart lifestyle changes can help. So, what exactly should you do? Let us find out what an expert has to say.





Also Read: Foods That Will Keep Your Acidity At Bay In Summers

Photo: iStock



How To Manage Acidity With Simple Lifestyle Changes

According to dietitian Manpreet Kalra, making these lifestyle changes can help manage acidity symptoms more effectively without the need for medication.

1. Have Frequent Meals

Eating small, frequent meals throughout the day can help control acidity. This practice prevents excessive stomach acid production and reduces the chances of overeating, which can trigger acid reflux.

2. Avoid Fried Foods

Fried foods can be heavy on digestion and increase the risk of acid reflux. Avoiding them helps prevent discomfort and allows the stomach to empty more efficiently, reducing post-meal bloating.

3. Limit Spicy Foods

If you frequently experience acidity, reducing spicy food intake is essential. According to the expert, spicy foods can irritate the stomach lining and oesophagus, both of which contribute to acidity. Removing them from your diet can significantly reduce these symptoms.

4. Stay Upright After Meals

Lying down immediately after eating can worsen acid reflux. The expert recommends staying upright to allow gravity to keep stomach acid in place, reducing the chances of heartburn.

5. Eat Until 80 Per Cent Full

Instead of overeating, try to eat until you feel 80 per cent full. This practice helps lower gastric pressure and reduces the likelihood of acid reflux.

6. Avoid Drinking Water Immediately After Meals

Drinking water immediately after eating can dilute stomach acid, affecting digestion. Waiting a while before having water helps maintain the acid balance needed for proper digestion.

7. Practise Deep Breathing Exercises

Acid reflux can leave you feeling uneasy and anxious. The expert suggests practising deep breathing exercises as they activate the parasympathetic nervous system, promoting better digestion and reducing stress-related acidity.

Watch the full video below:

Here Are 5 Best Foods For Acidity Relief

If acidity is a frequent issue, incorporating alkaline foods into your diet can help neutralise stomach acid. Some of the best foods to ease acidity include:

Bananas – A natural antacid that coats the stomach lining. Cold milk – Soothes acid reflux and provides calcium. Oatmeal – High in fibre, it absorbs excess acid. Leafy greens – Non-acidic vegetables that aid digestion. Cucumber – Hydrating and cooling for the stomach.

Photo: iStock

Here Are 5 Foods To Avoid If You Have Frequent Acidity

Certain foods are known to trigger acid reflux and should be consumed in moderation. These include:

Citrus fruits – Oranges, lemons, and grapefruits increase acid production. Tomatoes – High acidity levels can aggravate heartburn. Caffeinated drinks – Tea, coffee, and fizzy drinks irritate the stomach lining. Processed foods – Contain preservatives that slow digestion. Alcohol – Weakens the lower oesophageal sphincter, allowing acid reflux.

Photo: Canva

Here Are 4 Home Remedies For Instant Acidity Relief

Looking for quick relief? Try these home remedies for acidity:

Lukewarm water with honey – Helps balance stomach acid. Fennel seeds – Chewing fennel aids digestion and reduces bloating. Ginger tea – Anti-inflammatory properties help ease acid reflux. Coconut water – Naturally alkaline and soothes acidity.

Also Read: Is Your Chai Giving You Acidity? Here's The Shocking Truth (And How To Fix It!)





Making small but effective lifestyle changes can significantly improve digestion and reduce acidity in the long run. Avoiding trigger foods, staying hydrated, and following mindful eating habits can make a big difference. If acidity persists, consult a doctor to rule out underlying issues.





For soothing beverages that can help manage acidity, click here.





Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.