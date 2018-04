Highlights Staying fit and healthy should be top priority for everyone

Most common health issues reported during summer are reflux and acidity

List of food items that will make your summers less acidic

Water and fluids helps in excreting toxins out of our body

Cold milk in your diet would help in absorbing the excessive acid produced in the stomach

Curd and buttermilk are the best-known probiotics

Fruits are not just natural antioxidants but power boosters of vitamins and minerals

Cold vegetable soups are recommended for consumption during summers Jaggery

Jaggery water would be of good help in treating acidity and its symptoms

Sipping lemon water is a good way to deal with the rising temperature

The most common health issues reported during summer are reflux and acidity . Symptoms of acidity like heart burn bad breath , sour tongue and reflux are experienced when excessive heat in the body leads to the production of high amount of acid. Food being one's medicine, one must be watchful about what they eat, and design their diet on the basis of how helpful and healthy food could be. Let us introduce you to the food items that will make your summers less acidic:Maintaining the water and pH level of the body is extremely crucial. Increase in the intake of plain water, coconut water lemon juice , kokam sherbet, cold milk, buttermilk, etc. is important. Coconut water is a natural diuretic as well as one of the richest sources of potassium and minerals. It helps in excreting toxins out of our body and should be consumed regularly. cold milk in your diet would help in absorbing the excessive acid produced in the stomach. Adding 1 tbsp of chia seeds in cold milk, gives the best results for those suffering from acidity.These are the most recommended items for surviving summers, both curd and buttermilk are the best-known probiotics. It keeps one's gut healthy by protecting the lining of stomach and improves overall digestion.They are not just natural antioxidants but power boosters of vitamins and minerals. Rich water content, potassium, magnesium and fibre in fruits makes it best bet, especially during summer. We always recommend opting for whole juicy fruit, rather than consuming its juice. Fruits like amla, guava, oranges and sweet lime are rich in vitamin C. As they are sour, many tend to think that it will aggravate their acidity symptoms, but vitamin C actually helps in treating the acidity and boosting one's immunity. Summer fruits like mangoes are also very rich in vitamin C. Ice apple, white jamun, muskmelon and watermelon are great sources of potassium and magnesium, which are known to maintain the hydration levels of the body. Banana is one of the most commonly consumed home remedy to tackle acidity, as its fibre content makes bananas a natural antacid. Choosing seasonal as well as colourful varieties of fruits is recommended to get the benefits of their natural antioxidants and power boosting capacity.Vegetables like bottle gourd (lauki), padwal, pumpkin, cabbage, cauliflower are beneficial due to their high water and mineral content. A special mention here goes to cucumber, as it contributes towards body's hydration. Capsicum is also known to have a neutralising effect on stomach acids. Varieties of salads and cold vegetable soups are recommended for consumption during summers. Jaggery is known to be very effective because of its magnesium content. It not only improves our immunity, but also regulates the body temperature. Jaggery water would be of good help in treating acidity and its symptoms.Sipping lemon water with basil leaves and a pinch of salt added to it, and chewing fresh sugarcane is also a good way to deal with the rising temperature, since these are natural coolants.Excessive consumption of beverages such as tea, coffee, alcohol, soda etc. increases the acidity and reflux problems. Spices like red and green chili, pepper, mint, and chocolates are known to be acid producing agents. Hence, it is better for people who suffer from acidity to avoid the consumption of these items. But, we can definitely consume ginger, garlic, turmeric, cumin seeds (jeera), cinnamon to give flavour to our food. Intake of oily food needs to be limited at all times, not just during summers, since, oily and fatty food leads to delayed stomach emptying, it causes acidity.Diet plays a vital role in dealing with acidity and reflux problems that all of us face during the summer season. Being extremely careful and food educated while designing the correct diet would definitely prevent many health hazards. A tip for everyone this summer-Stay cool. Stay summer ready!