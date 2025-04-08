Eating healthy isn't just about what you eat; it's also about how you eat it. Some foods are packed with nutrients, but your body might not absorb them as well on their own. The right combinations can make a big difference, helping you get the most out of your meal. It might have digestive properties, better nutrient absorption, or might make antioxidants work better, some food pairings can take your diet and health to another level. If you are someone who is looking for ways to improve your health with food, then read on to learn how your basic kitchen staples can do wonders for your body.





Here Are 8 Hacks To Turn Basic Foods Into Superfoods

As per dietitian Manpreet Kalra, you should consume the following food pairings for better nutrient absorption and digestion.

1. Pair Turmeric with Black Pepper:

As per the expert, turmeric contains curcumin, which is an anti-inflammatory compound. However, our bodies absorb very little of it on their own. Black pepper has piperine, which enhances curcumin absorption. This makes this pairing a powerhouse for reducing inflammation and supporting overall health.

2. Jaggery and Ghee

Jaggery is a natural sweetener rich in minerals. Ghee is known for its healthy fats that improve digestion. Together, as per the expert, they make a gut powerhouse which helps improve your digestion, relieve constipation, and adds natural sweetness. This makes it a perfect addition to your diet.

3. Lemon and Dals

Lentils and dals are a great source of plant-based iron, but our body struggles to absorb this iron efficiently. When you add lemon juice, it provides you with vitamin C, which improves iron absorption. This simple trick enhances the nutritional value of your dal and keeps the energy level high.

4. Green Tea And Cinnamon

Green tea is rich in catechins, an antioxidant that is known to improve heart health. But catechins fail to be retained in the body. When you pair green tea with cinnamon, the latter enhances its absorption but also provides anti-inflammatory benefits, making this combination amazing.

5. Olive Oil On Salads

Many vitamins, like A, D, E, and K, are fat-soluble. This means they require healthy fats to be properly absorbed. Drizzle olive oil on your salads to make sure your body absorbs these essential nutrients more efficiently. This will give you better skin, eye health, and overall well-being.

6. Millet Roti and Ghee

Millets are rich in fibre and essential minerals, and as mentioned above, ghee helps improve digestion. This pairing helps support gut health and provides you with long-lasting energy. As per the expert, it also boosts immunity, making it perfect for a balanced diet.

7. Roasted Jeera And Mint In Buttermilk

We all know that buttermilk is a natural probiotic that helps support gut health. Roasted jeera and mint are known for their digestive and cooling properties. This combination is great for beating the summer heat and keeping your digestive system balanced and fresh.

8. Soaked Seeds On Fruits

Soaked seeds, such as chia seeds, flaxseeds, and sunflower seeds, are rich in proteins and healthy fats. Pairing them with fruits helps improve insulin sensitivity and provides a slow release of energy, making this a great snack for maintaining blood sugar levels and overall metabolic health.

So, now that you know what these food pairings can do to your body, go on and make sure to incorporate them into your diet!