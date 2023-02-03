Eggs have been man's best friend since time immemorial. Eggs are fuss-free, easy to prepare and load you up with several health-benefiting properties. However, experts acknowledge that the discourse around eggs and health can be "controversial". Due to the high cholesterol content, people dealing with heart problems are usually advised to avoid eggs. What if we tell you that reality is exactly the opposite? You heard us. A report, published by Harvard Medical School states, "In the past, it seemed logical to think eggs would be bad for your heart health. We knew that the cholesterol in eggs came from the egg yolks, and we knew that high levels of cholesterol, especially LDL (bad) cholesterol, in the blood increased the risk of cardiovascular disease." Since then, several studies have shown that "the cholesterol in our body is made by our liver- it doesn't come from cholesterol we eat." This means we don't necessarily need to avoid eggs for good heart health. Let's elucidate further.





Eggs: Are They Good Or Bad For the Heart?

A recent study, published in the journal Nutrients, revealed that eating a controlled number of eggs doesn't affect our health negatively. In fact, the consumption of eggs could be key to preventing cardiovascular disease (CVD). For the study, the researchers surveyed 3042 men and women, who filled up a form, explaining how many eggs they ate per week - either as a whole or as part of a recipe. After research of 10-long-years, it was found that 317 people (out of 3042) had experienced the heart-related disorders.





The Findings:

People who ate one or fewer eggs a week experienced an18 percent incidence rate of CVD.

People who ate one to four eggs a week experienced a nine percent incidence rate of CVD.

People who ate four to seven eggs a week had an eight percent incidence risk.

How Many Eggs Can A Person Eat For Healthy Heart?

The experts, who conducted the study, stated that eating one to three eggs a week can lower the risk of developing heart disease by 60 percent. Whereas, eating four to seven eggs a week can lower it by 75 percent.





However, when considering the potential saturated fatty acid (SFA) intake, it was concluded eating "only one to three eggs a week seemed to protect against CVD." They also warned that egg consumption should always be matched with a healthy diet in order to see the benefits.





Considering it all, we suggest to include eggs in your healthy diet moderately to enjoy the benefits to the fullest. Here are some healthy ways to include eggs in your diet. Click here to know more.





