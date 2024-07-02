We all get conscious about our skin health after a certain age. Be it taking care of the natural glow or combating the fine lines, we go the extra mile to keep your skin well-nourished. Have you been doing the same lately? If yes, then in due course, you have surely come across the term collagen. Rightly referred to as the unsung hero for your skin, collagen is the glue that holds our tissues together, supporting skin, bones and muscles. According to consultant nutritionist Rupali Datta, "It is a large protein, used to make the connective tissue, which in turn keeps all the other tissues together. Collagen is present in bones, joints, blood, muscles, and cartilage. It is considered the most important protein for healthy-looking skin." However, with age, the replenishing collagen becomes a concern for all. And that is exactly where your diet regime comes into play.





How To Increase Collagen Levels In Skin? How Is Collagen Produced In Skin Naturally?

According to health experts, collagen is naturally produced in the skin. In fact, it is easily found in animal proteins. But when the collagen starts replenishing, healthy plant-based foods are considered the next best option to go for. Rupali Datta states that plant foods contain several important nutrients that help collagen production in our body. The nutrients that help produce collagen in our body are amino acids, vitamin C, zinc, manganese and copper".

Considering this we found you a simple drink option that can help boost your skin collagen naturally. Fret not, the recipe is super simple. All you need to do is get hold of some crunchy cucumber and a fresh bowl of pineapple. This simple yet nourishing drink recipe has been shared by nutritionist and weight loss expert Richa Gangani.





Cucumber-Pineapple Drink For Skin Health: How To Make Collagen Boosting Cucumber-Pineapple Drink:

"This is a two-ingredient juice that will help stimulate collagen formation and is rich in vitamin K and vitamin C, supporting healthy skin by tissue regeneration," Richa Gangani explains. So, without further ado, let's jump to the recipe.





Step 1. Clean one cucumber and some pineapple.





Step 2. Cut them into cubes.





Step 3. Put in a blender and prepare a juice.





Step 4. You can add some fresh mint leaves to enhance its goodness.

Try this simple and easy recipe that is hydrating and helps regenerate the glow in just 21 days, concludes Richa Gangani. Have a nice day!