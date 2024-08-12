In Indian households, chai is much more than just a drink – it's like a warm hug, a daily ritual and a comforting habit amidst the hustle and bustle of life. Whether paired with lip-smacking pakoras on a rainy day or devoured with a plate of buttery biscuits, a steaming cup of chai has the power to bring people together. However, as much as we love our chai, many of us are aware of the discomfort it can bring, especially in the form of acidity that follows. To tackle this, a popular remedy involving cardamom in tea, with the hope that it can reduce acidity, is usually practised. But can this spice really help neutralize acidity in your chai? If you are thinking the same thing, then you have landed on the right page! Let's find out the truth behind this myth, and which home remedies can help you tackle acidity.





Does Adding Cardamom To Tea Reduce Acidity?

The simple answer is no. Let's understand the basics behind this. Water has a pH level of 7, which is considered neutral. This means it is neither acidic nor alkaline in nature. Foods and beverages with pH levels below 7 are considered acidic. Tea, or chai, which is a staple in many households, typically has a pH level ranging from 6.4 to 6.8. The exact pH can vary depending on the brand of tea you choose.





As per nutritionist Shweta J Panchal, when milk is added to tea, it is important to note that milk itself is acidic. So, when you brew tea with milk, you are just creating a mixture that is acidic in nature.





As for spices like cardamom, which are often added to enhance the flavour of tea, they usually don't alter the tea's pH levels. Typically, 4-5 pods of cardamom are added, which is not enough to affect the acidity of the tea. So, no matter how many spices you add to your tea, they won't affect the pH levels significantly.

Here Are 5 Foods To Help Tackle Acidity At Home

If you are someone who regularly suffers from acidity, then it means you need to work on your gut. Here are 5 easy home remedies suggested by consultant nutritionist Rupali Datta, to tackle this problem:

1. Ajwain

Ajwain or carom seeds help in tackling digestive issues. This is because it has an active compound called Thymol which helps aid it. To reduce acidity, chew ajwain with a pinch of salt, or soak a teaspoon in water overnight and drink the water.

2. Saunf

Also known as fennel seeds, saunf can help support digestion and reduce acidity. After meals, chew saunf or soak it overnight in water to drink later. You can also make it into a warm saunf water that can keep your gut health happy.

3. Milk And Yoghurt

Cold or room-temperature milk acts as a natural antacid, which helps reduce acidity. Sip milk slowly to neutralize stomach acid levels. Yoghurt is also pretty effective in dealing with acidity as it has probiotics that help promote a healthier gut.

4. Honey

A teaspoon of honey in warm water helps neutralize stomach acid. Adding lemon to it makes it an effective alkalizing agent, and reduces acidic levels further.

5. Coriander

Dhania or coriander, both as fresh leaves or dried seeds, help tackle acidity. Green coriander juice or coriander seed tea can reduce bloating, nausea, and vomiting, which are some common symptoms of acidity.





So, consume these foods to tackle acidity naturally, and keep your guy happy and healthy!