As summer's scorching heat bears down upon us, a refreshing beverage is all we need to feel better. While we often turn to chilled lemonades and iced teas, we often overlook other options of healthy teas like ginger tea for beating the summer heat. It may be hot but it offers a myriad of health benefits. Don't be surprised, ginger tea is not just a winter go-to, it can help in several ways in summer too. It's good news for tea lovers who just can do without their daily cuppa.





Is Ginger Good For Summer?

Ginger contains incredible healing and health-benefitting properties that aid our health even in the hot summer months. If had in moderation, ginger tea can alleviate many health issues faced in this season. You just need to be careful about the recommended daily intake, which should be less than 4 grams.





Is Ginger Tea Good For Summer?





Ginger tea holds a special place as a natural coolant that not only rejuvenates but also aids in maintaining optimal well-being during the hot summer months. From aiding bodily functions to improving skin and hair, ginger tea can be just as effective in summer as it is in winter. Let's explore why it should be your go-to summer beverage if had in small quantities.

Ginger contains many health-benefiting properties.

Here're 5 Health Benefits Of Drinking Ginger Tea In Summer:





1. Cooling Effect





Surprisingly, ginger has natural cooling properties that stimulate perspiration, which in turn cools the body down. Ginger tea induces a mild increase in body temperature, prompting the body's natural cooling mechanisms. This unique ability of ginger makes it a perfect companion for summer, as it helps regulate body temperature and provides relief from the sweltering weather.





2. It Hydrates Too





Staying hydrated is crucial during the summer, and ginger tea can play a significant role in achieving this goal. Unlike caffeinated beverages that can dehydrate the body, ginger tea provides an excellent alternative that not only quenches thirst but also replenishes essential fluids. It aids in maintaining the body's fluid balance and prevents dehydration.





3. Keeps Tummy Troubles Away





Indulging in summer get-togethers and outdoor picnics often leads to overindulgence, leaving us feeling heavy and bloated. Ginger tea is known to aid digestion, making it an ideal post-meal drink during the summer season. It stimulates the production of digestive enzymes, aids in nutrient absorption, and prevents bloating, gas, and indigestion.





4. It's Also An Immune Booster





Ginger has natural antimicrobial and anti-inflammatory properties, which boost your immunity to stave off summer colds and infections. Ginger tea can strengthen the body's defences against radical damage, reducing inflammation.





5. It Shines As A Skin Elixir





With its high antioxidant content, ginger tea helps if flushing our toxins through sweat, leaving your skin clearer and healthier. No more summer breakouts!





How To Make Ginger Tea I Ginger Tea Recipe For Summer





Chop ginger finely and brew with tea leaves. You can add milk if you like milk tea. Strain and add some honey to savour a delightful tea. If not adding milk, you can add a few drops of lemon juice for a truly refreshing drink. Alternatively, you can use ginger to make your iced teas.





Whether you prefer it hot or cold, sweetened or unsweetened, ginger tea can be adapted to suit your taste preferences, making it a versatile and enjoyable summer beverage option. Here are more summer-friendly drinks you can opt for.