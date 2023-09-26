Suffering from a cough and cold for quite a long time now? Is no amount of syrup, kadha, or medicine providing any relief? Do you experience body aches and fatigue due to constant coughing? If you answered yes, then you might be experiencing a chronic cough. But fret not, we have found a secret that could help alleviate the situation, and it's called 'vitamin B12'. Also known as cobalamin, it is a water-soluble vitamin that easily gets washed out of the body through sweat and urine. According to nutritionist Nmami Agarwal, "This is why people often face vitamin B12 deficiency quite frequently. Various studies have found links between increased vitamin B12 intake and reduced episodes of chronic cough." She further took to social media to explain the connection between this nutrient and our health condition and shared some of the best vitamin B12 food sources available. Let's take a closer look.

How Is Vitamin B12 Linked To Chronic Cough? How To Increase Vitamin B12?

Vitamin B12 is naturally found in our everyday food ingredients. According to an article by the Harvard School of Medicine, it binds to the protein in food, and when it reaches the stomach, hydrochloric acid and enzymes unbind vitamin B12 into its free form. "Vitamin B12 is a key player in the function and development of brain and nerve cells," reads the report.

A study in The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition weighs in, "Chronic cough is characterized by sensory neuropathy. And vitamin B-12 (cobalamin) deficiency causes central and peripheral nervous system damage, leading to various dysfunctions." Hence, researchers suggest eating vitamin B12-rich foods to develop nerve cells, further inhibiting the condition of chronic cough.

What Is The Recommended Amount Of Vitamin B12 For You?

According to WebMD, the RDA (recommended dietary allowance) depends on your age, food habits, medical condition, and various other factors. However, the average allowance for kids is between 0.4-1.2 micrograms (mcg), while for teenagers it varies from 1.8 mcg to 2.4 mcg. On the other hand, adults can take up to 2.4 mcg, and pregnant women or lactating mothers should consume vitamin B12 between 2.6-2.8 mcg.

Nmami Agarwal suggests the best practice is to get yourself checked and understand the amount of vitamin B12 your body needs from an expert.

Vitamin B12-Rich Foods To Prevent Chronic Cough:

Nutritionist Nmami Agarwal, further in her post, shared some of the best vitamin B12 food sources to prevent or alleviate chronic cough conditions. Load up on the below-mentioned foods in the right amount to combat vitamin B12 deficiency. Read on.

5 Of The Best Vitamin B12-Rich Food Sources To Prevent Chronic Cough:

1. Salmon:

According to USDA data, a 100-gram serving of salmon contains 3.2 mcg of vitamin B12. Besides, it also contains a good amount of omega-3 fatty acids that help nourish you from within.

2. Yogurt:

Besides being a great source of probiotics, yogurt contains a good amount of vitamin B12 as well. According to USDA data, a 100-gram serving of yogurt contains around 0.8 mcg of vitamin B12, which helps with metabolism and nerve and cell development, further promoting associated bodily functions.

3. Eggs:

USDA data states that one large boiled egg contains 0.6 mcg of vitamin B12. A potent source of various other vitamins and minerals, eggs make for a fortified meal at any time of the day.

4. Pulses:

Possibly the most convenient source of nutrients available. A handful of pulses is easy to make, fulfilling, and provides you with every essential nutrient to stay healthy and nourished. The quantity of vitamin B12 may vary depending on the variety of pulses, but a study published in the Journal of Nutrition states that chickpeas are one of the main sources of vitamin B12 in your diet.

5. Nuts and seeds:

If you are on a plant-based diet, then experts suggest including almonds, cashew nuts, sunflower seeds, sesame seeds, and flax seeds in your diet to avoid vitamin B12 deficiency in the body.

Now that you know all about the link between vitamin B12 and chronic cough, we say these food options are worth giving a try - but of course, in moderation. Also, "talk to your physicians about it," suggests Nmami Agarwal.





Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.