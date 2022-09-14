We all are used to having simple home-cooked food. Our daily diet usually includes plain roti, a sabzi, and dal with some rice. Since we eat this daily, our bodies are accustomed to this kind of food. But every time we eat something from outside, we instantly feel heavy and bloated. This is mainly because the outside food is cooked in a lot of butter, oil, and masalas, leaving us with a gassy feeling. So, if this is something you also go through, detox drinks may help to soothe this feeling. Detox drinks are known to keep your body light and cleanse out toxins. Here we bring some detox drinks recipes you can have after a heavy meal.





Here Are 5 Detox Drinks To Have After A Heavy Dinner

Ajwain, also known as carom seeds, is a powerful detoxifier. Ajwain seeds are also known to reduce stress. Additionally, it helps with weight loss and offers immediate relief from gas and indigestion. Simply put, boil some ajwain seeds in a cup of water, and it is ready to drink!

Tulsi leaves have a reputation for boosting metabolism. Tulsi tea or leaves are excellent natural detoxifiers. Your body is purified and cleansed of all toxins by the strong herb. Both dried and fresh Tulsi leaf extract can be used to make this tea.





The vitamin C in peppermint supports your body's entire immune system, which helps keep infections and viruses at bay naturally. The manganese in peppermint opposes your body's free radicals and helps neutralise them. It has a refreshing taste that you must try!

Due to the numerous cleansing characteristics of ginger, it is a good detoxifying ingredient. All you have to do is add grated ginger to boiling water and let it mix. To improve the flavour of ginger tea, cardamom can also be used in it.





You can rely on this tea as the best remedy for a cold and sore throat. Ginger and honey add flavour to this robust drink, while honey provides a little sweetness. You can also enjoy this drink in the morning!











So, the next time you feel heavy after a meal, try out these detox recipes!









