Watch: 5 Breakfast Foods For Healthy Digestive System

Improve your digestion with these delicious foods.

Highlights Digestion is a process that begins from the first meal in your day

There are a number of foods that you can eat for breakfast

They aid the process of digestion and relieve the problems

Maintaining a healthy digestive system can be a daunting task. There are a number of factors that affect digestion such as diet, fitness, sleep cycle, and overall health and well-being. We often tend to adopt fancy diets and practice various tips in the quest to keep our stomach, gut and intestines up and running. However, all this is unnecessary as there are some simple foods that can be incorporated in our diet to ensure a healthy digestive tract. These delicious fruits and foods in the YouTube video by NDTV Food can be had for breakfast to maintain good digestion.





Here Are 5 Breakfast Foods For Good Digestion:

1. Papaya





The first meal of the day is the most important, and papaya is the perfect food to start the day with for a healthy gut. Starting your morning with papaya can help boost digestive function throughout the day, due to a digestive enzyme called Papain present in it.





2. Apple





Apple is rich in Vitamin A, C and also contains a number of minerals and potassium. It helps tackling the problem of constipation and also maintains a healthy digestive system thanks to it being rich in fibre.





3. Cucumber





The humble summer vegetable contains an enzyme called Erepsin which aids in proper digestion. The miraculous effects of this simple food are manifold such as providing relief from stomach acidity, gastritis and peptic ulcers.





4. Banana





The benefits of banana for digestion are well-known, due to its high fibre content, which is also important for good bowel movement. A single banana is a fulfilling and satiating addition to your breakfast meal.





5. Honey-Lemon





Honey and lemon with warm water is known to improve both digestion and immunity. Having it early in the morning on an empty stomach can help boost your metabolism and aid you on your journey towards weight loss.





Watch The Full Video Of Breakfast Foods For Healthy Digestion Here:









