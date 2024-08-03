Waking up tired is something we all experience, but some days, it seems impossible to fully wake up. Sleeping for 7 to 8 hours, only to wake up feeling unrested throughout the morning or even most of the day, can be confusing. How could the golden rule of sleep go wrong for you? If you feel like this, you are not alone. We often load up on caffeine to shake off sluggishness, only to feel more anxious and jittery. However, this isn't a long-term solution. Our lifestyle and dietary routines, knowingly or unknowingly, impact our sleep cycle. If you wake up feeling tired more often than usual, it might be a cause for concern. Understanding the root cause of your situation is necessary to act right. Read on to learn 5 reasons you might feel tired after waking up, and how you can fix it.





Here Are 5 Reasons Why You Might Feel Tired After Waking Up

If you wake up feeling tired, it might be due to your lifestyle. Dietician Shweta J Panchal lists reasons why you may not feel fresh first thing in the morning.

1. Sleep Deprivation

Most of us fall asleep while scrolling on our phones. However, this significantly impacts our sleep. According to the expert, phone screens emit blue light that impacts the sleep hormone melatonin and suppresses our sleep. This overstimulates our brains and disrupts our natural sleep cycle, making us feel uneasy and tired in the morning. Avoid using phones before bed to wake up feeling fresh and energetic.

2. Dehydration

Believe it or not, your daily water intake impacts your sleep cycle a lot. According to the dietician, if you're not drinking enough water throughout the day, it can affect the amino acid levels in your body. Without enough amino acids, the process of converting tryptophan to serotonin to melatonin gets disrupted. This means the melatonin that should be released in your body isn't produced, leaving you feeling tired and drowsy in the morning.

3. Hormonal Imbalance

If you have any kind of hormonal imbalance, especially in your thyroid, it impacts your entire metabolism. The expert shares that this imbalance not only affects your weight but also your sleep. You might not get enough sleep, or even if you do, you may still feel tired after waking up. If you suspect a thyroid imbalance, visit a doctor as soon as possible.

4. Vitamin Deficiencies

Vitamin deficiencies, especially iron, can make you feel tired all the time. Moreover, it can significantly impact your mood. Maintaining adequate iron levels in your body is important to feel energized and fresh throughout the day. If you think your iron levels are insufficient, the expert suggests taking a well-balanced diet or iron supplements to meet daily requirements.

5. High Stress Levels

Chronic stress can affect your ability to get a good night's sleep and leave you feeling exhausted in the morning. Stress increases the production of cortisol, a hormone that can disrupt sleep patterns, making it difficult to fall asleep at night. If you feel overwhelmed by stress, try incorporating stress-reducing activities like meditation, yoga, or deep breathing exercises. This can improve your stress levels and sleep quality.

Incorporate these changes to sleep peacefully and lead a happy and healthy life!