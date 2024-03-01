One of the most common problems faced by people across age groups is hair fall. Hair fall is often seen as an embarrassing affliction that leaves many people feeling insecure about their appearance. Yes, genetics do play a vital role in your hair health and balding patterns, but diet is also an important yet overlooked factor that could lead to shedding. Having a well-balanced diet takes time and effort but sometimes, when that's not achieved, it could affect your hair. While there aren't specific foods that affect your hair health directly, certain patterns and diet can. If you are someone who is struggling with shedding, read on to know 5 dietary habits that lead to hair loss.





Insufficient protein intake could lead to hair loss.

Here Are 5 Dietary Habits That Contribute to Hair Loss:

1. Not Enough Protein Intake

Our bodies produce protein keratin which is crucial and responsible for each hair strand and healthy hair growth. For this, our bodies need protein from dietary sources so that the hair follicles have enough nutrition to carry out this process. Insufficient protein intake can lead to weaker hair strands and increased hair shedding. If you make a sudden change to your diet and cut off protein sources, this could lead to weaker hair and more shedding.

2. Low Iron Levels

Anemia caused by iron deficiency is a common cause of hair fall in women, especially in India. Another cause of iron deficiency is having a vegetarian or vegan diet which could lead to increased hair shedding. When your body doesn't have enough iron, it could hinder the red blood cells from delivering oxygen and nutrients to your follicles. In fact, hair shedding could be the first sign that your body is low on iron. Instead, include iron-rich food in your diet like spinach, lean meats, fish, beans, lentils, and fortified cereals.

3. Extreme Caloric Restriction

If you have started an extreme caloric restriction diet, then this could lead to hair loss. Extreme dieting can deprive your body of essential nutrients, some of which are necessary for maintaining your hair health. Hair loss from sudden weight loss can also be labelled as telogen effluvium, a type of alopecia that occurs when your body undergoes a sudden shock or stressful event. To prevent this, focus on having a well-rounded, nutrient-dense meal that provides your body with the vitamins and minerals necessary for hair growth.

Having a nutrient-rich diet is essential to maintain your hair health.

4. Increased Vitamin A

Yes, vitamin A is important for our overall health, but excessive amounts of it could lead to hair loss. While limited intake of nutrients could lead to hair loss, overdoing it could also make you lose strands. Vitamin A, also known as retinol, supports your hair and eye health. It is rare to have too much vitamin A through diet alone, but not if you take high-dose supplements. Instead, keep your vitamin A intake within the recommended daily allowance and focus on eating foods like carrots, spinach, sweet potato, and other fruits and vegetables.

5. Inadequate Fatty Acids

Essential fatty acids like Omega-3 fatty acids play a vital role in maintaining healthy hair and scalp. Insufficient intake of omega-3 fatty acids can lead to dry, brittle, and increased hair loss. For maintaining good hair health, it is important that you incorporate a nutrient-rich diet. To prevent an Omega-3 fatty acids deficiency, try incorporating foods like flaxseeds, walnuts, fatty fish, chia seeds, etc., in your diet.





