The chilly winter season has officially come to an end, making way for colourful spring season. In between, we experience a transition phase which brings along pleasant weather, giving us respite from the extreme dip in the temperature. Alongside, it also comes with several seasonal diseases including cold, fever and flu. This is why, experts recommend taking extra care of our health during this time of the year to strengthen immunity and decrease the chances of severities. According to consultant nutritionist Rupali Datta, "Keeping up a healthy diet is one of the first steps we can take to strengthen immunity naturally." And to speed up the process, she suggests consumption of foods that contain essential nutrients and immunity-boosting properties. Considering this, we found a healthy drink option that includes the goodness of two super healthy ingredients - amla and beetroot - in it.





Also Read: This Vitamin C-Rich Drink Can Help You Fight Seasonal Change Diseases

Beetroot juice comes with several health benefitting properties

Season Change: Health Benefits Of Amla-Beetroot Juice:

1. Helps You Detox:





Beetroot contains betalains - a type of phytonutrient - that is rich in antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties. On the other hand, amla is loaded with vitamin C and antioxidants. These factors make beetroot-amla juice a great detox drink for all.





2. Boost Immunity:





Beetroot is rich in iron and vitamin C, which are known to create healthy red blood cells (RBC) in the body and battle against infections. Likewise, amla is also considered one of the best foods to boost immunity as it is packed with vitamin C and polyphenol antioxidants.





3. Keeps Up Energy And Stamina:





Beetroot is deemed to open the blood vessels, thus increasing the flow of oxygen throughout your body. These factors further help make you feel more energetic and active throughout the day. In amla, the phytochemicals like quercetin, gallic acid, corilagin and ellagic acids help provide energy.





4. Help You Fight Cold And Flu:





Since time immemorial, amla has been popular as a powerful home remedy for treating cold and flu. It is rich in vitamin C, which boosts the production of white blood cells (WBC) in the body and help fight several seasonal infections and diseases. Besides, some studies have also associated beetroot with reduced symptoms of cold.





5. Promote Gut-Health:





Amla is alkaline in nature, which makes it ideal for strengthening gut-health and boosting metabolism. Beetroot, on the other hand, is enriched with fibre which helps soothe bowel movement, further promoting healthy gut. For the unversed, healthy gut is also known to aid immune health.





Also Read: Boost Your Immunity With This Quick 3-Ingredient Amla Juice To Fight Cold And Flu

Healthy Drink Recipe: How To Make Beetroot-Amla Juice:

Now that we know the health benefits of beetroot-amla juice, how about including it in our daily diet throughout this phase of season change?! To make this drink, all you need to do is take chopped beetroots, amla, ginger, pudina and water in a blender and blend well. Then add black salt and roasted jeera powder to it and mix.





Finally, strain the drink and enjoy. You might also add lemon juice and honey in the recipe to make beetroot-amla juice yet tastier.





Click here for the detailed recipe of beetroot-amla juice.





Try this drink and enjoy an overall health. But always remember, moderation is the key! And yes, always make an informed choice to enjoy the benefits of any healthy food for long.





Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.