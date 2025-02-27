Have you ever entered a grocery store and felt absolutely bewildered? With endless options around, it can be quite overwhelming to decide what to buy and what to skip. And if you're a health freak, you're even more conscious of what you add to your cart. While scanning the aisles, it's common to spot products labelled 'sugar-free,' 'low-fat,' etc. As they say, the first impression is the last, so we often believe whatever is marketed to us. But is this really true, or are we just falling into a secret trap? Let's find out from nutritionist Amita Gadre, who recently revealed how to decode food labels like a pro to make healthier choices.

Here Are 4 Ways To Spot Healthy Vs. Unhealthy Foods Using Food Labels:

1. Don't Fall For Nutrition Claims

Nowadays, the market is filled with products claiming to be 'sugar free', 'multi-grain', or 'low-fat'. In most cases, we end up buying them without a second thought. However, Amita suggests not falling for this trap! She recommends always cross-checking the nutritional panel on the product for hidden sugars or calories. By doing so, you'll have a better understanding of what you're actually consuming.

2. Check The Ingredients List

When shopping for food or beverages, make sure to glance through the ingredients list. If the first three to five ingredients include refined flour, added sugars, or hydrogenated oils, the product may not be the best for your health. The first few ingredients are typically present in the highest concentration. Instead, opt for products that list whole grains and natural ingredients at the top.

3. Watch The Serving Size

Another thing you should always do is check the serving size mentioned on the package. This is important because it helps you analyse how many calories you will actually be consuming in one serving. Amita suggests being cautious of small servings, as eating more than one can quickly add up. Once you start following this practice, you'll notice that you're no longer consuming extra calories.

4. Monitor Added Sugars, Sodium, And Fats

Lastly, do not forget to monitor added sugars, sodium, and fats on the package. According to Gadre, added sugar in a product should not exceed 10 g. For sodium, she suggests choosing products with less than 120 mg per serving. When it comes to fats, she recommends avoiding trans fats and limiting saturated fats.

Now that you know how to read a food label correctly, we hope you can make informed choices for yourself. Stay fit and healthy!