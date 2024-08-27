The advantages of following a high-fibre diet are no secret. From aiding in weight loss and managing blood sugar levels to lowering cholesterol, there are several benefits to doing so. However, what most people are unaware of is that excessive fibre intake can do more harm than good. Many experience bloating and gas after following a high-fibre diet and wonder where they went wrong. Have you also been facing digestive issues lately? Well, don't worry, as you can tackle these problems by keeping certain things in mind. Recently, nutritionist Nmami Agarwal took to her Instagram handle to share insights about how you can avoid bloating and gas by fibre intake.

What Causes Bloating And Gas After Increasing Your Fibre Intake?

The reason why you experience bloating after following a diet high in fibre is mainly because of three reasons. Firstly, she explains that fibre, soluble fibre in particular, gets fermented by the gut in the large intestine and produces gas as a byproduct. She also emphasises that inadequate intake of water can make the fibre bulky and hard, thus leading to constipation and bloating. Lastly, she explains that an imbalance in the consumption of soluble and insoluble fibre can lead to gas too.

Here Are 3 Tips To Avoid Bloating And Gas From Fibre, According To The Nutritionist:

1. Drink Lemon Water With Your Meals

We all know the incredible benefits of starting our day with lemon water. But were you aware that it can also help prevent gas and bloating caused by a high-fibre diet? Nmami suggests sipping on lemon water with every fibre-rich meal you consume. According to her, the high acidic content of lemon helps break down fibre, thus helping the digestive system run smoothly.

2. Introduce Fibre Gradually

The way you incorporate fibre into your diet also makes a huge difference. According to the nutritionist, adding too much fibre too quickly can overwhelm your digestive system. Instead, it's best to add it gradually over a few weeks to allow your body to adjust to the change. So, if you want to increase your fibre intake, remember to do so slowly.

3. Balance Your Fibre Intake

Another thing you need to be mindful of is balancing your fibre intake. If you don't, then you are more likely to experience digestive issues like bloating and gas. Agarwal explains that combining soluble and insoluble fibres ensures you get the benefits of both without the drawbacks. For example, mix oats and apples with whole grains and vegetables to keep your digestion balanced and gas-free.

So, if you've been experiencing bloating and gas after following a high-fibre diet, take note of the above-mentioned tips to get relief from the discomfort. Stay fit and healthy!