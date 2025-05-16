Seasonal allergies are an allergic reaction to airborne pollens during specific times of the year, such as spring, summer, or autumn. With the change or onset of a new season, many people prone to allergies suffer from symptoms like sneezing, a runny or congested nose, itchy and watery eyes, and sometimes a scratchy throat or cough. In a recent Instagram post, Jacqueline Genova, a certified holistic nutritionist and wellness writer, shared several healthy, natural foods that can help ease these allergy symptoms. Including these natural remedies in your diet before and during allergy season can provide relief and support symptom management.





Here Are 5 Simple And Effective Food Remedies for Seasonal Allergies:

1. Eat an Anti-Inflammatory Diet

"Adopt a diet rich in anti-inflammatory foods to support your immune system. Some of these include garlic, lemons, green leafy vegetables, probiotic foods, and bone broth," shares Jacqueline. A strong immune system may help reduce the severity of seasonal allergy symptoms.

2. Consume Local Raw Honey Daily

Taking raw honey daily may sound too simple, but it is a time-tested remedy. "Consuming a tablespoon of local raw honey can help your body build tolerance to local pollen," explains the nutritionist. It is important to ensure that the honey is pure and unadulterated.

3. Include Foods High in Quercetin

Quercetin is a bioflavonoid antioxidant that helps regulate histamine release, naturally easing allergy symptoms. It is found in foods such as broccoli, onions, green tea, and citrus fruits. Citrus fruits also provide vitamin C, which supports the immune system and can reduce mild allergy symptoms.





4. Use Stinging Nettle in Tea, Salads, and Cooking

Stinging nettle leaf, known as 'bichhu buti' or 'kandali ka saag' in India, is a medicinal herb traditionally used to treat allergies. Research shows that stinging nettle can regulate histamine, the chemical involved in allergic reactions. Many doctors recommend taking freeze-dried stinging nettle before hay fever season, says the nutritionist. You can steep the leaves in boiling water for tea, add them to salads, or cook them like saag.

5. Chomp on Bromelain-Rich Pineapples

Bromelain, an enzyme complex found in pineapples, is effective at reducing respiratory inflammation linked to allergies. A 2023 analysis highlighted bromelain's potential to relieve sinusitis caused by allergies or infections. Adding fresh pineapple to your diet can help manage inflammation and support respiratory health.





