Most of us prefer to start our day on a healthy note. Why? Because it not only nourishes us but also keeps our gut happy. There are plenty of nutritious options to choose from—hearty poha, wholesome parathas, or spicy chillas. However, some seemingly healthy dishes and food combinations might not be as beneficial as they appear. Take fruit yoghurt bowls, for example. At first glance, a combination of fruits, yoghurt, and nuts might seem like the perfect healthy breakfast. But surprisingly, an expert claims that this popular choice could actually harm your gut health. Are you someone who can't start the day without a fruit yoghurt bowl? If so, stick around to find out why this seemingly wholesome breakfast option might be doing more harm than good.





Also Read: 5 Ways Your Body Tells You Your Gut Health Is Improving

What Is A Fruit Yoghurt Bowl?

It's good if you already know what a fruit yoghurt bowl is. However, for the unversed, a fruit yoghurt bowl is a quick breakfast made by layering creamy yoghurt with fresh fruits like berries, bananas, or apples. To enhance its flavour, it is often topped with honey, nuts, or seeds and offers a variety of health benefits.

How Is A Fruit Yoghurt Bowl Harming Your Health?

According to Ayurvedic health coach Dimple Jangda, a yoghurt bowl—containing fruits, yoghurt, cereals, etc.—may be disrupting your digestive health. The expert explains that fruits are naturally citric. When combined with dairy, the citrus interferes with the digestion of casein, a major protein found in dairy.

What Happens Then?

This means you won't be able to absorb calcium from that particular food, leading to weaker bone health in the long run. Fruits contain simple sugars, while dairy contains lactose. When you combine them, the simple sugars start acting on the lactose, fermenting in your gut. This results in gas formation, bloating, indigestion, flatulence, and other digestive problems.

Should You Eat Fruits On An Empty Stomach?

There are two schools of thought on this topic. According to Consultant Nutritionist Rupali Datta, "There is no good or bad time for eating fruits. They are healthy and nutritious and hence are good at almost any point of the day. You can have them on an empty stomach or after a meal. If you've had a heavy meal, it's advisable to keep a slight gap."





However, several other experts claim that you should consume fruits only on an empty stomach. According to their argument, having fruits with meals may slow down digestion and cause the fruit to sit in your system longer than expected. This can also lead to digestive problems.

What Can You Do?

As per Jangda, you need to keep certain points in mind before combining fruits with other ingredients:

Avoid combining dairy and fruit. Keep at least a 60-minute gap between fruits and dairy. You can have your fruit first and dairy later. This will help keep digestive problems at bay. If you want to pair your fruits with another ingredient, choose nuts, as they make for a better combination. This will prevent a sugar spike, and you'll still get your protein. Moreover, try to consume fruits as a 4:00 pm snack. If you crave them during the day, enjoy them between meals, but don't pair them with solid foods.

Watch the full video below:

Also Read: Nutritionist Reveals 5 Ways To Boost Gut Detox And Support Gut Bacteria





What's your favourite thing to eat for breakfast? Let us know in the comments below.





Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.