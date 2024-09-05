Whether you are travelling to work in scorching heat or wake up in the middle of the night feeling dehydrated, a tall glass of water feels like an oasis amidst our desert of everyday problems. Water is one of the most basic needs of humankind. In fact, water is the reason why we have been surviving for generations. Most of you must know that our body is 70 per cent water, which gets removed from our bodies through sweat and urine. This is why experts around the world cannot emphasize enough the importance of being adequately hydrated. But, is drinking water enough to satiate and replenish our bodies? If you think so, then we are here to bust some myths. Just drinking water would not benefit your body the way you expect it to. If you want to know which habits you need to change, then you have landed on the right page! Read on to know what an Ayurvedic Health Coach has to say about drinking water habits.





What Are The Benefits Of Drinking Water?

Drinking water has several health benefits aside from quenching our thirst. When you drink enough water daily - which is 7 to 8 glasses – it can:





1. Help remove toxins from your body.





2. Keep your weight in check





3. Boost immunity system





4. Keeps your skin smooth and supple





5. Prevents dehydration





6. Helps maintain the fluid balance of the body

Which Habits Should You Avoid While Drinking Water?

According to Ayurvedic health coach Dimple Jangda (@dimplejangdaofficial), you should keep these three things in mind before drinking water every day. It is extremely important, since according to the expert, water is Prana – the source of life.

1. Avoid Plastic Bottles

If you have a reusable plastic bottle at home for drinking water, then it's time to ditch them. This is because scientists have found microplastics in human blood which is cancerous. As per the expert, this happens when sunlight comes into contact with a plastic bottle and releases microplastics in the water. These microplastics, when consumed via water, can travel around the body and may settle in our organs. Furthermore, the expert points out that these microplastics contain mixtures of EDC or Endocrine-disrupting chemicals that can cause inflammation and even DNA damage.

2. Don't Gulp Water

Most of us have a habit of gulping water mindlessly but, as per the expert, it's the wrong way. In fact, quickly gulping down water does not help you hydrate better. When you gulp it fast, the impurities present in the water, that are supposed to get removed, get deposited in the bladder and the kidneys. This is why, drink water slowly. Taking small sips can help strengthen your digestive system and support metabolism in your body, thus helping you lose weight.

3. Don't Stand And Drink Water

Yes, you read that right! One of the most accurate ways to drink water is by sitting down and drinking it. As per the expert, Ayurveda suggests that when you drink water while standing, you do not get the nutrients and minerals from the water as it goes into your lower belly. Also, it puts pressure on the kidneys and bladder. So, remember to sit down and drink water slowly to make the most of it.

So, How To Drink Water The Right Way?

Now that you know how you shouldn't consume water, Dimple Jangda shares how you should actually drink water to make the most of it. The expert suggests to boil water and store it in earthen pots.

Why?

Most of the food that we consume becomes acidic in the body and makes toxins. When water is stored in earthen clay pots, it makes the water alkaline. When consumed, this water interacts with acidic food in the body and creates toxins. This helps in keeping acidic and digestion-related problems at bay. Plus, the water stored in clay pots is free from any kinds of chemicals, so drinking from it every day can boost your metabolism.

What To Use?

The expert suggests that instead of using plastic bottles, drink water from silver glass, brass utensils, copper glass (in moderation) or steel glass as these items don't leech into your water.

So, drink water regularly to replenish and satiate your body in the easiest way!