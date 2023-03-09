Chiku probably has one of the 'cutest' names among fruits. Varieties of sapota include Kali Patli, cricket ball, Pili Patli, Baramati, Vavi Valsa, Dwarapudi, Chhatri - interesting names, aren't they? In western countries, they are known as Sapodilla. They are medium sweet and fleshy in texture. These brown ball-like fruits are packed with vitamins and minerals. Commonly found in the western and southern states of India, chiku is a relatively inexpensive yet wholesome source of nutrients. This fruit boasts a range of benefits, for your bones, heart, skin and lungs. But did you know that it can also improve digestive health? Here is why and how you should consider including chiku or sapota in your diet:

Why Chiku (Sapota) Is Good For Your Stomach

Chiku is high in dietary fibre (one fruit has approximately 9 grams of fibre). Thus, chiku can work as a great laxative. If you suffer from constipation often, you should consider adding this fruit to your diet.

This fruit also contains flavonoids that improve gut health.

According to the International Journal of Food Science and Nutrition, chiku has anti-inflammatory properties that help prevent conditions such as gastritis and irritable bowel syndrome.

Sapota may also help in reducing the risk of colon cancer, according to the Journal.

The tannins present in sapota can help combat the effects of acid in your intestinal tract.

Chiku is low in calories and yet keeps you feeling full for longer. Its antioxidant properties help promote overall good health.

Other Health Benefits of Chiku (Sapota):

Chiku is a good source of potassium, magnesium and iron.

For your bones:

Chiku is rich in calcium, iron and phosphorus - minerals that are essential for bone health. The many nutrients found in this fruit help strengthen your bones in the long term.

Provides Immunity:

Sapota is also a source of vitamin C and copper, which help enhance our immune system and protect against infection. It also works against the influence of free radicals on the body. If you suffer from cold and congestion, eating chikus can help clear your nasal passage and respiratory tract of phlegm.

Good for your skin:

The vitamin C of chikus also helps in the production of collagen. Eating this fruit can prevent wrinkles, as it has antioxidants like ascorbic acid, polyphenols, and flavonoids.





Regulates blood pressure:

The potassium and magnesium content of chiku help control blood pressure. The fruit is also said to lower the risk of heart and cholesterol problems.

How To Consume Chiku (Sapota)

Chiku milkshake is a refreshing drink that can help keep up your energy levels.

Chiku is generally consumed plain, after cutting and removing its seeds. Some people prefer to remove its peel too, but you can eat it directly after washing it well. Eating its seeds can lead to certain issues and must be avoided. Chiku is a fleshy fruit and is not typically used to make juice. However, its distinctive texture makes chikus the perfect fit for milkshakes and ice creams. It can also be used in other sweet dishes such as kheer and barfi.

Chiku milkshake is a healthy, energy-boosting drink that you can start your morning with. You can also add dates, nuts, oats, or bananas in the blender while making this milkshake. Click here to know more.

