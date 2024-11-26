Freezing food has been a go-to kitchen trick for ages-it's all about convenience and cutting waste. Whether you're stashing seasonal mangoes or prepping meals for the week, the freezer is your best friend. It saves time, keeps food fresh, and avoids waste. But have you ever paused to ask: Is frozen food as healthy as we think it is? If you live off those frozen peas or store-bought meals, this one's for you. Let's break it down and see what the pros have to say about your frosty stash.





Also Read: 5 Mistakes You Might Be Making While Cooking Frozen Vegetables

Photo Credit: iStock



So, Is Frozen Food Healthy Or Not?

The answer: It depends on how you're freezing it. Nutritionist Shalini Sudhakar says there's a big difference between freezing food at home and buying frozen stuff from the store. If you're chopping fresh veggies and freezing them yourself, you're good to go. "It's safe and doesn't lose its nutrition," Sudhakar explains. The low temperature keeps bacteria away, and let's be honest-anything that makes kitchen work easier is a win.





But store-bought frozen foods? That's another story. Packed frozen items often come loaded with sodium and preservatives to stretch their shelf life. And if the temperature isn't spot-on, bacteria can sneak in, making it risky. So, while home-freezing gets a thumbs up, packaged frozen foods are a "not-so-safe option," as Sudhakar puts it.

Fresh Vs. Frozen: Which One Wins?

Sure, fresh food sounds ideal, but don't write off frozen just yet. Fitness coach Ralston D'Souza points out that some frozen fruits and veggies can actually outshine fresh ones in nutrients. Foods like peas "retain more vitamin C, some B vitamins, and antioxidants compared to fresh ones." Even frozen corn might pack more vitamin C and carotenoids than fresh corn. Why? Because fresh produce sitting on store shelves for days loses nutrients over time.

What's Really Zapping Your Food's Nutrients?

Here's a shocker: It's not freezing that's killing your food's nutrition-it's how you handle it. Nutritionist Sudhakar says repeated reheating is the real villain. If you thaw frozen food, re-freeze it, and thaw it again, you're basically asking it to lose all its goodness. So, if you're using frozen food regularly, handle it with care to keep it nutritious.





Also Read: Food Trivia: Who Invented Frozen Food? Join Us In The Interesting Journey Into The History





Bottom line? Frozen foods can be super handy and even healthy, as long as you're freezing them yourself and following the right storage practices.