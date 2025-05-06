If you have ever taken a quick look through your mother's stash of home remedies or flipped through a desi health guide, chances are, you have seen the ingredient - gond katira. Also called tragacanth gum, it is a translucent edible gum that puffs up into a jelly-like texture when soaked in water. Gond katira has held a solid place in Indian kitchens for generations. It is known as a natural coolant and is packed with nutrients that support overall health. But the real question is - does it actually help your bones? Or is it just a viral trend with no truth? Here is what we found.





What Is Gond Katira?

As we said, gond katira is an edible gum that looks like a see-through crystal and turns into jelly when mixed with water. It comes from the sap of specific plants, mostly found in the Middle East and some Indian regions. Gond katira does not have any noticeable smell or taste. What really grabs attention is that this ingredient works both ways - it cools your body in the summer and keeps it warm during the winter.

You can stir soaked gond katira into coolers, sharbat, desserts, smoothies and even some savoury dishes to make them more nutritious.

Is Gond Katira Good For Your Bones?

Nutritionist Amita Gadre spoke about this in one of her Instagram posts, where she tackled some common myths around gond katira. She mentioned, "Gond katira for good bone health is a trend that's doing the rounds on social media. This claim is viral, but not scientific."

Breaking It Down: Facts Vs Myths About Gond Katira

According to the expert, gond katira (or tragacanth gum) is a polysaccharide, much like Isabgol (psyllium husk), which helps with digestion and metabolism, and in turn, supports gut health and immunity. "It forms a gel-like texture but contains no bone-building nutrients," she clarified.





Amita Gadre added that three grams of gond katira give only about 15mg of calcium, which is not enough to meet your body's daily needs for bone strength.

Should You Leave Gond Katira Out Of Your Bone-Healthy Diet?

A study published in the Journal of Functional Foods shared that some polysaccharides may support better calcium absorption in the body. So, it might help to pair gond katira with calcium-rich meals to boost nutrient intake. But the smarter choice would be to speak to a doctor or nutritionist and understand what suits your body best before using it as a fix.





Here Are 6 Key Nutrients You Really Need For Strong Bones:

Nutritionist Amita Gadre also listed out the nutrients you should focus on for long-term bone health.

1. Protein:

It supports the formation of collagen, helps retain muscle mass and keeps bones strong.

Protein Sources:

Eggs

Greek yoghurt

Lentils

Chickpeas

Chicken

Paneer

Nuts and seeds

2. Calcium:

It builds bone density and structure and lowers the risk of weak bones and fractures.

Calcium Sources:

Milk and dairy products

Leafy greens

Almonds

Sesame seeds

Fortified plant-based milks

3. Vitamin D:

It helps your body absorb calcium better, which is vital for bone development and maintenance.

Vitamin D Sources:

Fatty fish

Egg yolks

Fortified cereals and dairy

Mushrooms

4. Vitamin K2:

It supports calcium transport into the bones and keeps bone loss in check.

Vitamin K2 Sources:

Cheese

Egg yolk

Chicken

Fermented foods

5. Magnesium:

It plays a major role in using calcium and vitamin D effectively, both of which are vital for bones.

Magnesium Sources:

Dark leafy greens

Avocados

Nuts

Whole grains

Bananas

Black beans

6. Phosphorus:

It supports bone metabolism, encourages growth and helps in bone mineralisation.

Phosphorus Sources:

Meat

Fish

Dairy products

Lentils and beans

Whole grains

Sunflower and pumpkin seeds

The Bottom Line

Gond katira is a traditional superfood that has quietly made its way back into our daily routines. It is a simple, natural add-on for boosting general health. But if bone strength is your goal, make sure your diet has the right mix of nutrients and use gond katira with calcium-rich food to help with absorption.