Sri Lankan cuisine is renowned for its vibrant flavours, bold spices, and innovative use of local ingredients. One such dish that showcases the unique culinary traditions of Sri Lanka is the Kiwi Curry. This tantalizing curry combines the sweetness and tanginess of kiwi fruit with the aromatic spices and creamy coconut milk that characterize Sri Lankan cuisine. The Kiwi Curry is a delightful fusion of traditional Sri Lankan flavours with a modern twist. The kiwi fruit adds a refreshing sweetness and acidity to the dish, while the aromatic spices and creamy coconut milk provide a rich and satisfying base.

Can Kiwi fruit be cooked?

Yes, kiwi fruit can be cooked! While it's often enjoyed raw for its refreshing taste and nutritional value, cooking kiwi fruit can add a unique twist to various dishes. Remember, it's better to have it in the raw form as cooking may make it lose some nutrients but there is no harm in turning it into delicious dishes like curries. This recipe for kiwi curry was shared by Chef Minoli De Silva on her Instagram page.





Also Read: Sri Lankan Chicken Curry: A Flavourful Chicken Recipe You Must Try

Kiwi Recipe I How To Make Kiwi Curry:

Heat the coconut oil in a large frying pan over medium-high heat. Add the curry leaves, mustard seeds, and cumin seeds. Cook, tossing, until the mustard seeds stop popping. Add the red onion, ginger, garlic, and pandan leaf. Toss to combine. Now, add the dry spices: chilli powder, black pepper, ground cumin, fennel powder, and coriander powder. Stir through until fragrant, about 30 seconds. Add the fresh and dried turmeric and stir through. Add the tomatoes and a good pinch of salt. Toss all together and allow to cook down for 2-3 minutes. Add half of the coconut water (or water) and stir until all are combined. Continue to simmer for 2-3 minutes. Add the kiwi fruit and toss through the curry. Add the remaining coconut water and the coconut milk. Stir to combine all together. Taste the sauce and add a little salt if you need to balance the sourness of the kiwi fruit. Serve with your favourite side and condiments.

Watch the complete recipe video for kiwi curry here:

Tips for the Perfect Kiwi Curry:

Use slightly underripe kiwi fruit for a better balance of sweetness and tartness.

Adjust the spices to your taste preference.

Serve the curry with rice, roti, or naan.

Garnish with fresh cilantro or chopped green onions for added flavour.

The sweetness of the kiwi fruit complements the rich and creamy coconut milk, while the aromatic spices add depth and complexity to the dish. Do give this Kiwi curry recipe a try.





Also Read: Detox Juice: How To Make Cucumber Kiwi Juice For Weight Loss And Immunity



Kiwi can be turned into delicious recipes.



Here are some ways to incorporate cooked kiwi into your culinary creations:

Kiwi Compote: Create a sweet and tangy compote by simmering chopped kiwi fruit with sugar, lemon juice, and a touch of water. This compote can be enjoyed on pancakes, waffles, yoghurt, or ice cream.

Kiwi Sauce: Cook kiwi fruit with sugar and lemon juice to create a thick and flavorful sauce that can be used to glaze desserts or as a topping for grilled meats.

Kiwi Jam: Preserve the sweetness and tanginess of kiwi fruit by making jam. Combine chopped kiwi fruit with sugar, pectin, and lemon juice, and cook until thickened.

Kiwi in Baked Goods: Add chopped kiwi fruit to cakes, muffins, or pies for a burst of flavour and a touch of tartness.

