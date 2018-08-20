5 Indian Delicious Protein Snacks For Weight Loss

Highlights One of the golden secrets to weight loss lies in eating wisely

Indian grains, pulses and foods are inherently rich in protein

Proteins help you keep satiated

You would be happy to know that so many of our Indian grains, pulses and foods are inherently rich in protein.





Here are some protein-rich Indian snacks you can enjoy in the middle of your meals.





1. Paneer Bhurji





Paneer is loaded with good amounts of both protein and calcium, which could do wonders for your belly fat. This easy-to-make and delicious recipe of paneer bhurji is the perfect answer to all those untimely hunger pangs. Pair it with multigrain bread for an added health boost.

2. Egg Chaat





Love boiled eggs? Well, who does not?! Not only are they healthy and delightful, but they are also the easiest things to whip up for anyone, anytime. Did you know a boiled egg can provide men and women with up to 15% of their daily protein requirements? Making egg chaat is fairly easy. too. cut some hard boiled eggs in small bits, toss them in eclectic chutney, chillies, onions and spices. There, we saw you slurping!





3. Oats Idli





A 100-gram serving of oats has about 17 grams of protein. This healthy and delicious twist to your all-time favourite south-Indian snack is sure to leave you craving for more.





Made with fermented rice or batter, idli is a healthy superfood for your gut. If your gut is healthy, your digestion is better. A healthy digestion promotes weight loss. When teamed with oats, it becomes an ideal weight-loss snack you can try at home.





4. Mixed Millet Bhelpuri





It is z low-fat snack that you can munch into guiltlessly each time the cravings kick. Made with the goodness of millets and ragi, the mixed millet bhelpuri goes best with a generous squeeze of lime.





5. Ragi Samosa





Ditch your oily and fattening samosas with these nutritious ragi-based ones. Filled with a healthy medley of chopped cucumber, peas and cashew nuts, this samosa is surely going to be your firm-favourite snack.





Got some more recipes to share? Do write to us in the comments section!







