5 Indian Delicious Protein Snacks For Weight Loss

   Updated: August 20, 2018 16:12 IST

Highlights
  • One of the golden secrets to weight loss lies in eating wisely
  • Indian grains, pulses and foods are inherently rich in protein
  • Proteins help you keep satiated
One of the golden secrets to weight loss lies not in starving, but in eating wisely. Instead of eating four big meals, nutritionists often recommend breaking the big meals in multiple small meals. Healthy snacking is an ingenious way to make sure you are not starved at any point. By inducing a sense of satiety, these snacks prevent you from bingeing on something fattening or calorie-laden. It is said that having multiple small meals could also naturally rev up your metabolism and promote weight loss. If you are on a weight loss diet or know somebody who is trying to shed some kilos, you would understand the role of protein in the entire weight loss regimen. Protein helps you keep satiated. It increases levels of appetite-supressing hormones like GLP-1, PYY and CCK, making you crave less and helping you lose weight.

You would be happy to know that so many of our Indian grains, pulses and foods are inherently rich in protein.

Here are some protein-rich Indian snacks you can enjoy in the middle of your meals. 

1. Paneer Bhurji

Paneer is loaded with good amounts of both protein and calcium, which could do wonders for your belly fat. This easy-to-make and delicious recipe of paneer bhurji is the perfect answer to all those untimely hunger pangs. Pair it with multigrain bread for an added health boost. 

(Also Read: Top 10 Best High Protein Low Carbohydrate Foods For A Healthy Weight Loss)

paneer bhurji

Paneer is loaded with good amounts of both protein and calcium

2. Egg Chaat

Love boiled eggs? Well, who does not?!  Not only are they healthy and delightful, but they are also the easiest things to whip up for anyone, anytime. Did you know a boiled egg can provide men and women with up to 15% of their daily protein requirements? Making egg chaat is fairly easy. too. cut some hard boiled eggs in small bits, toss them in eclectic chutney, chillies, onions and spices. There, we saw you slurping!

egg chaat

A boiled egg can provide men and women with up to 15% of their daily protein requirements

3. Oats Idli

A 100-gram serving of oats has about 17 grams of protein. This healthy and delicious twist to your all-time favourite south-Indian snack is sure to leave you craving for more. 

Made with fermented rice or batter, idli is a healthy superfood for your gut. If your gut is healthy, your digestion is better.  A healthy digestion promotes weight loss. When teamed with oats, it becomes an ideal weight-loss snack you can try at home. 

(Also Read: What Makes Idli The Healthiest Snack We Know!)

oats idli

 Idli is a healthy superfood for your gut

4. Mixed Millet Bhelpuri

It is z low-fat snack that you can munch into guiltlessly each time the cravings kick. Made with the goodness of millets and ragi, the mixed millet bhelpuri goes best with a generous squeeze of lime.

bhel 620

The mixed millet bhelpuri goes best with a generous squeeze of lime

5. Ragi Samosa

Ditch your oily and fattening samosas with these nutritious ragi-based ones. Filled with a healthy medley of chopped cucumber, peas and cashew nuts, this samosa is surely going to be your firm-favourite snack. 

(Also Read: 6 Health Benefits Of Ragi: A Wonder Grain)

ragi samosa

Ditch your oily and fattening samosas with these nutritious ragi-based ones

Got some more recipes to share? Do write to us in the comments section! 



