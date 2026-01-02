Kanji is one of those age-old beverage recipes that has stood the test of time. Consumed primarily as a winter-special drink, it is traditionally prepared by fermenting spices and vegetables. This probiotic-rich beverage is a powerhouse of nutrients with slightly tangy notes and a myriad of health benefits. It aids digestion, boosts immunity and promotes glowing skin. Over time, kanji has seen several variations, each offering its own unique flavour and wellness advantages. Recently, nutritionist Arijita Singh shared a video on Instagram, revealing the recipe for amla-mirch kanji.





According to the nutritionist, “your mental well-being depends a lot on your gut health. When your gut microbiome is happy, everything feels lighter: better digestion, better mood, reduced sugar cravings, better energy, stronger immunity. And when you are happy, your gut prospers, so it becomes a virtuous cycle.” So, let's take a look at how this beverage is made.

Watch the full video below:

Amla-Mirch Kanji Ingredients:

10 amlas (Indian gooseberry)

5 green chillies

1 tablespoon of kanji

Salt to taste

Water

Sunlight

Amla-Mirch Kanji Benefits:

Amla–mirch kanji is rich in natural probiotics, packed with antioxidants and highly bioavailable Vitamin C. It is powerful for immunity, amazing for skin radiance, and supports metabolic health and gut motility. The green chillies add the perfect zing while also helping boost metabolism and keep digestion active.





As per Arijita Singh, “it is so important to feed the good bacteria in your gut, because that is what helps you experience”:

less bloating and acidity

better metabolism and fewer sugar cravings

reduced inflammation

glowing skin and stronger hair

better iron absorption

improved immunity

In conclusion, the nutritionist revealed, “The taste? Earthy, tangy, refreshing, addictive. Once you start making Kanji, there is no going back. It is so easy to make and, honestly, easier than kombucha, with way more benefits and way less effort.” In her words, amla-mirch kanji is a winter miracle drink for a better gut, good skin and stronger immunity.





So, what are you waiting for? Say goodbye to bloating and inflammation this winter with this gut-friendly drink.