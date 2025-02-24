Most of us drink milk on a daily basis. Whether it's for breakfast or at night before sleeping, it's a go-to beverage for many. While regular cow's milk is the most widely consumed, there are now several other varieties available in the market. Among these, one that has become immensely popular is oat milk - a plant-based milk derived from whole oat grains. For those who consume both, there is a common confusion about which one is the healthier pick. Do you also find yourself searching for the answer to this question? Let's find out from a nutritionist!

Oat Milk Or Cow's Milk? Which Is Healthier? Here's What A Nutritionist Reveals:

According to nutritionist Heena Trivedi, cow's milk is a better alternative to oat milk. She notes that the market is flooded with oat milk and other varieties of milk. However, she recommends avoiding them, as the starchy water in these alternatives can increase blood sugar levels. If you're not lactose intolerant, it's better to have your chai or coffee with regular cow's milk.

Also Read: Curd Or Buttermilk: Which One Is Better For You? Expert Weighs In

Watch the complete video below:

How To Figure Out If Your Milk Is Safe To Drink?

Now that you know cow's milk is a better option, how can one figure out if the milk you're drinking is really safe? How can you figure this out? It's simple. According to the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), you can check this by taking a clean glass slide or plate. Slowly pour 1-2 ml of the milk sample vertically on the glass plate or slide. If the drop moves slowly, leaving a white trail, it means the milk is pure. But if the drop flows rapidly without any trail, it means it has been adulterated with water.

How To Use Leftover Milk?

A common problem while using milk is leftover milk. Luckily, there are several interesting ways you can use it. You can make fresh paneer, homemade dahi, whip up a creamy dessert, make ice cream, blend a refreshing smoothie, or make your own cheese sauce. Not only this, but you can also use leftover milk to tenderise meat like a pro. Pretty amazing, right?

Also Read: Here's What Drinking A Glass Of Milk Every Night Before Bed Will Do To You...





What milk do you usually drink? Let us know in the comments section below!