Like most parts of India, spinach is an integral part of daily diets in South India. You only have to visit one of the vegetable markets in Chennai or Bengaluru to discover the wide variety of spinach on offer. It often changes with the season. The health benefits of spinach are well-documented. Most nutritionists and health experts recommend incorporating spinach at least 2-3 days a week into your diet. Spinach provides a low-calorie, low-fat source of nutrients, high in vitamins (like Vitamin K, A and C), magnesium, riboflavin and iron. It also possesses antioxidants that build your immunity. Spinach is known to improve gut health, too.





We round up four easy dishes from across South India that are packed with the goodness of spinach and are also very flavourful.

4 Scrumptious South Indian Spinach Recipes You Must Try

1. Keerai Muttai Poriyal (Spinach and egg stir-fry)

This stir-fry adds the protein and goodness of eggs to the spinach. It's a great accompaniment to rice and sambar or rasam.

Ingredients:

1 bunch Spinach (palak, preferably)

4 Eggs (beaten)

1 Onion, finely chopped

3 tbsp Oil

1/2 tbsp Mustard

4 Green Chilli, finely sliced

1 sprig Curry Leaves

1 tbsp Red chilli powder

1 tbsp Coriander powder

1/4 Turmeric powder

1/2 Cumin powder

Salt to taste

Method:

Temper the mustard seeds, green chilli, and curry leaves before you add chopped onion and fry till it turns golden brown. Add chopped spinach, cumin powder, red chilli powder, turmeric, coriander powder and salt. Fry till the water evaporates from the spinach in medium flame. Add the beaten egg, and add salt if required. Fry till the egg is cooked well.

2. Keerai Vadai (Spinach Vada)

A crunchy evening tea-time snack, this version of the vada incorporates the goodness and flavours of spinach.





Ingredients:

1 cup White urad dal

1 cup tightly packed Spinach (Ara keerai or red amaranth works best)

1/4 cup Chana dal

1 sprig Curry leaves

1 tbsp Cumin seeds

2 green Chilli chopped

1-inch Ginger, finely chopped

A pinch of Asafoetida

Salt to taste

Method:

Wash the urad dal and chana dal, and soak for 2 hours. Strain the water out and grind it into a coarse mixture without adding any water. Add in the cumin seeds, green chillies, ginger, salt, asafoetida, curry leaves and spinach to this mixture. Mix well. Flatten a ball of the mixture. Make a hole in the centre using your finger. Deep fry it on medium-low flame until golden brown on both sides. Serve it hot wit.h a coconut chutney.

3. Spinach Pappu (Dal)

Photo Credit: Ashwin Rajagopalan

I've tried many versions of this dish in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. It combines lentils (dal) with spinach. It tastes equally good with rice or phulkas.





Ingredients:

5-6 tbsp Tur dal

Small bunch of Palak, cleaned, without stalks and chopped

1-2 Red chillies

5-6 Garlic pods

1/2 tsp Sambar powder

1/2 tsp Coriander powder

Salt to taste

1/2 tsp Mustard seeds

1/2 tsp Fenugreek seeds

1 medium-sized onion or shallots

2 Green chillies

One sprig Curry leaves

A pinch of Asafoetida

A pinch of Turmeric powder

Method:

Pressure cook the dal with a pinch of fenugreek seeds and a pinch of turmeric powder. Temper the mustard seeds, fenugreek, onions, red and green chillies before you add the tomatoes. Fry till the tomatoes turn soft and then add the salt, chilli powder and coriander powder. Add the palak and let it cook for a few minutes before you stir the dal and let it cook for a minute. Add a teaspoon of ghee as you turn off the stove and serve hot with rice or phulka.

4. Keerai Masiyal

This is one of my go-to easy spinach recipes. It's not too spicy and is an easy way to add leafy greens to your meal.





Ingredients:

A bunch of spinach. You can use mullai keerai (tender amaranth leaves) or siru keerai (tropical amaranth)

1 tsp Cumin

1/2 tsp Mustard seeds, for tempering

1-2 Red chillies (depending on your spice level)

Salt to taste

A pinch of Asafoetida

Method:

Clean and wash the spinach well. Blanch the spinach for 2-3 minutes. Don't overcook the spinach. Puree it (not too fine) in a blender with the cumin and salt once it cools. Temper the asafoetida, mustard, red chillies (and curry leaves - optional) before you add the spinach and let it cook for a minute or so. You can also blend in some whipped curd to add a tangy element.

Try these spinach recipes soon and bring a delicious variety to your winter diet!





