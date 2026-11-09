Now that Diwali is over, many of us are trying to get back to our usual routines. After days of mithai, fried snacks and rich-meals, most of us end up feeling guilty for messing up our routines. While there is nothing wrong in enjoying festival food, the change in eating habits can sometimes leave you feeling bloated, heavy and uncomfortable. On top of it, irregular meal timings and drinking less water than usual may add to the discomfort.





But don't worry, you don't need to follow a strict detox diet to get back on track. The goal is to get back to balanced meals, stay hydrated and give your digestive system a little consistency. If you are someone who is looking to detox after days of eating rich meals, here's a simple guide to getting you digestive system back on track.





ALSO READ | Why You Should Have Coconut Water In The Morning On An Empty Stomach

1. Start Your Day With Lemon Water

We all know hydration is important and also a good place to begin your diet. But as per Gaurav Verma, Regional Director of Art of Living Yoga, and Ayurveda cooking expert Kaushani Desai, drinking lemon water, especially sipping boiled-and-cooled water throughout the day can be beneficial for your body. Warm or infused water can be a way to increase fluid intake, but it does not flush toxins out of the body. The important thing is to drink enough fluids throughout the day.





As per nutritionist Rupali Datta, options like green tea, honey-lemon water and coconut water are also good options to increase your fluid intake. You can also infuse regular drinking water with ingredients like ajwain, jeera, fenugreek seeds, lemon, tulsi or neem leaves.

2. Drink Buttermilk Everyday

Fermented foods like buttermilk or chaas are another good option to help reset your gut and digestion, as per Datta. A glass of chaas with roasted jeera can be an easy addition to lunch. Plain curd is another option if your gut tolerates dairy easily. Remember that not every fermented food contains live probiotic cultures, especially if it is heated and cooked.

3. Add Sprouts To Your Meals

Most of us shift to soups and salads for a lighter diet. While that's the easy way to reset our gut, as per Verma, you can also add steamed sprouts to your meals. Festive meals can sometimes leave little room for fruits and vegetables. At this point, adding fresh produce back to your diet is a good option, as fibre is important for healthy digestion. But make sure to increase fibre gradually and drink enough water alongside.





ALSO READ | 5 Foods To Add To Your Diet For Better Digestion And Constipation Relief





The good news is that you don't have to survive on salads or go on a strict detox after Diwali. Simply getting back to home-cooked meals such as dal, khichdi, soups and porridge can help your digestion settle down. Just make sure to cut back on sweets and packaged snacks for a few days, get back to your usual meal timings and avoid eating too late at night as it can affect your digestion. A short walk after meals can also make a difference. And if you are still dealing with bloating, acidity or other digestive issues even after making these changes, it's a good idea to speak to a doctor.





Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.