It is important to keep a check on our health, and these days, gallbladder stones have become quite common. These stones form when substances like cholesterol or bile salts harden inside the gallbladder, commonly due to an imbalance in bile composition. While medical intervention is necessary at times, your diet can also play a major role in managing and preventing these gallbladder stones? And guess what, you do not need to go miles to find food to prevent this health concern. Instead, certain ingredients found in your pantry can help support better digestion and reduce stone formation. How? Let's find out what an expert has to say on the matter.





Also Read:9 Essential Grocery Items For PCOS In Ramadan, Nutritionist Shares

How To Manage Gallbladder Stones With Diet

As mentioned above, while some cases may require medical intervention, certain ingredients from your kitchen can help tackle gallbladder stones naturally. Ayurvedic health coach Dimple Jangda shares some simple home remedies to tackle the gallbladder.

4 Easy Home Remedies To Tackle Gallbladder:

1. Turmeric Infused With Milk

Your favourite turmeric-infused milk can do wonders for your body if you have gallbladder stones. As per Ayurvedic health coach Dimple Jangda, turmeric is anti-inflammatory and enhances bile production. This in turn helps prevent the formation of stones. Moreover, it supports liver function and overall digestive health. All you have to do is, mix one teaspoon of turmeric powder in warm milk and consume it before bedtime to make the most of its benefits.

2. Aloe Vera Juice

We all know aloe vera is known for its soothing properties. But, this nature's treasure can also effectively reduce gallbladder stones. Plus, if you mix aloe vera juice with honey, it will make it better to taste. Thanks to its properties, the expert states that aloe vera can help detoxify the liver and gallbladder, which helps in producing better bile flow. Drinking this juice may also reduce your digestive inflammation. Jangda suggests drinking aloe vera juice with honey throughout the day at regular intervals might help you reduce gallbladder stones.

3. Pepper Infusion

As per the expert, pepper stimulates digestive enzymes, and enhances digestion and nutrient absorption. If you drink warm water infused with black pepper before each meal, it will improve your bile flow and reduce the risk of forming stones.

4. Kalonji Seeds

Also known as Nigella Sativa, your kitchen staple may help reduce your gallbladder stones and discomfort. The expert shared research that found people, who took 500 mg of kalonji seeds twice daily for 10 weeks saw a significant reduction and expulsion of their stones. This is because Kalonji seeds have anti-inflammatory properties that may help dissolve gallstones. All you have to do is mix kalonji seeds or kalonji oil with honey and consume it every morning on an empty stomach.





Also Read:Complete vs Incomplete Proteins: What Makes Them Different? Find Out Here





So, incorporate these everyday ingredients in your diet to say goodbye to gallbladders and hello to a happy and healthier life.





Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.